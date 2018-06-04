CIRCOR Names Lane Walker President of Energy Group

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 4, 2018--CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR), a leading provider of flow control solutions and other highly engineered products for the Industrial, Energy, and Aerospace & Defense markets, today announced that Lane Walker has joined CIRCOR as President of its Energy Group based in Houston, effective June 4, 2018. Prior to joining CIRCOR, Mr. Walker served in a number of senior leadership roles for Schlumberger, including most recently President, Testing Services based in Clamart, France, where he managed Schlumberger’s downhole and surface testing business. He replaces Erik Wiik, who is no longer with CIRCOR.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180604005667/en/

Lane Walker has joined CIRCOR as President of its Energy Group based in Houston, effective June 4, 2018. Prior to joining CIRCOR, Mr. Walker served in a number of senior leadership roles for Schlumberger, including most recently President, Testing Services based in Clamart, France. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Lane brings a strong understanding of the energy market, having devoted his career to growing and operating businesses in the industry,” said Scott Buckhout, President and Chief Executive Officer of CIRCOR. “Lane’s proven track record makes him a valuable addition to CIRCOR, and we welcome him to the leadership team. At the same time, I want to thank Erik for his service to CIRCOR and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Prior to joining Schlumberger, Mr. Walker served as President, Production Systems at OneSubsea, a Schlumberger Company, and in several senior management positions at Cameron International, which was subsequently acquired by Schlumberger. He earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Texas at Austin and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

About CIRCOR International, Inc.

CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets differentiated technology products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, industrial, aerospace & defense and commercial marine. CIRCOR has a diversified flow and motion control product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ mission critical needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top talent. For more information, visit the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.circor.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180604005667/en/

CONTACT: CIRCOR International

Rajeev Bhalla, (781) 270-1200

Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MASSACHUSETTS TEXAS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENERGY OIL/GAS OTHER ENERGY MANUFACTURING AEROSPACE ENGINEERING OTHER MANUFACTURING

SOURCE: CIRCOR International, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/04/2018 08:30 AM/DISC: 06/04/2018 08:30 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180604005667/en