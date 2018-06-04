SG Blocks Signs Master Services Agreement with Grimshaw Architects for Exclusive Container-Based Modular Design

BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 4, 2018--SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX ), a leading designer, innovator and fabricator of container-based structures, has signed a master services agreement with Grimshaw Architects, an award-winning, international architecture and design practice. Under the terms of the agreement, SG Blocks will incorporate Grimshaw as its premier design partner for utilization across its current projects and pipeline of future opportunities. In return, this partnership will allow Grimshaw to incorporate SG Blocks’ container-based structures into its global and award-winning industrial design portfolio. SG Blocks and Grimshaw will work together to utilize this disruptive building technology across a range of building typologies to deliver meaningful design solutions that bring value and joy to clients and users alike.

Modular design is a key component of the Grimshaw architectural history and this extends into the practice’s product offering. SG Blocks will provide Grimshaw with a systematic integration of container building technology that will offer its clients a safe, sustainable, green and scalable alternative versus traditional construction. SG Blocks’ exclusive ESR number, granted by the International Code Council (ICC) and held by no other container construction company, ensures its ability to meet and exceed all international building codes. For Grimshaw, this will provide an accelerated time to market, a high degree of customization and the option to add a bespoke solution for the needs of its many global industrial design projects in its current award-winning portfolio.

“We are truly honored to be collaborating with Grimshaw, one of the premier global architectural firms in the world,” stated Paul Galvin, Chairman and CEO of SG Blocks. “As we expand SG Blocks’ footprint both nationally and on a global scale and work on larger, more impactful projects, we look forward to working with Grimshaw to create container-based facilities of the future that set the highest possible standards of excellence.”

Grimshaw’s international portfolio covers all major sectors and has been honored with over 200 international design awards, including the bi-annual premier European Award for Architecture, The Mies Van der Rohe Award and the prestigious AJ100: International Practice of the Year for its commitment to design excellence. The company’s work is characterized by strong conceptual legibility, innovation and a rigorous approach to detailing, all underpinned by the principles of humane, enduring and sustainable design. Today, Grimshaw is designing some of the most significant projects in the world. The firm was recently selected for a number of high-profile projects including the Masterplan revisioning of New York’s JFK Airport, the new Terminal One at Newark Liberty International Airport and major HS2 station works at London Euston and Birmingham Curzon Street stations. The firm has officially broken ground on the Dubai Expo 2020 Sustainability Pavilion and has begun construction on the Gunyama Park Aquatic and Recreation Centre in Green Square, Sydney, Australia, which is slated to be the largest pool complex built in Sydney since the 2000 Olympic Games. Additionally, Grimshaw also created an exceptional guest experience in Tomorrowland at the Shanghai Disney Resort.

“SG Blocks is at the forefront of innovating in the modular space,” stated Andrew Whalley, Deputy Chairman and Partner of Grimshaw Architects. “The firm’s vision and ability to be sustainable and efficient truly resonates with us and we are thrilled to be partnering with such a pioneering disruptor of the construction space.”

About SG Blocks, Inc.

SG Blocks, Inc. is a premier innovator in advancing and promoting the use of code-engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. The firm offers a product that exceeds many standard building code requirements, and also supports developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving greener construction, faster execution, and stronger buildings of higher value. Each project starts with GreenSteel™, the structural core and shell of an SG Blocks building, and then customized to client specifications. For more information, visit www.sgblocks.com.

About Grimshaw

Grimshaw is an award-winning, international architectural practice with offices in New York, London, Doha, Dubai, Kuala Lumpur, Melbourne and Sydney employing over 500 staff. The practice’s international portfolio covers all major sectors and has been honoured with over 200 international design awards including the prestigious Lubetkin Prize.

Since its inception in 1980, Grimshaw has made industrial design and the production of bespoke architectural details a cornerstone of its work. Born out of a desire to push the boundaries of material and construction technology, Grimshaw industrial design creates unique solutions defined by their quality, utility and efficiency with timeless qualities that speak not only to their craft but to a real sense of sustainability. For more information, click here.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While SG Blocks believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in SG Blocks' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Thus, actual results could be materially different. SG Blocks expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

