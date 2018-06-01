First ever EU-Taiwan Forum on Digital Economy to be held this year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Minister of the National Development Council, Chen Mei-ling (陳美伶), announced on June 4 that representatives from Taiwan and the EU had agreed to hold the first ever EU-Taiwan forum on the digital economy later in 2018.

Specifics for the event have yet to be determined, but the goal of the forum will be to discuss problems and opportunities that will arise with the development of the digital economy, and the impact it will have on the labor market.

Minister Chen recently returned to Taiwan from a trip to Europe, from May 26 to June 2, where she went to Germany and Belgium to meet with European officials from the Directorate‑General for Communications Networks, Content and Technology.

Both Taiwan and the European Union will be key centers in developing digital infrastructure and Internet of Things related technology. Both Chen and her European counterparts reportedly expressed agreement that improving education in digital technology throughout society, is a pressing need facing countries.

The Minister said that the European official are looking forward to drawing up more specific plans before the forum, possibly with a preliminary meeting this summer. The Ministry of National Development hopes for a successful forum, and that the forum might become an annual event in the future, reports CNA.