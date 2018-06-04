Are old-fashioned road trips trendy again?

Suddenly old-fashioned road trips are trendy again.

Surveys from AAA, Ford and MMGY show they're as popular as ever. Websites, newspapers, magazines and even books are featuring road trips like they're the next big thing — even though they're actually a longstanding American tradition. On Instagram, the hashtag #roadtrip shows up 37 million times.

In some ways, the comeback of this 20th century-style vacation is surprising. Why spend 18 hours driving 1,200 miles when you could fly there in two hours?

Well, here's why: flying can be unpleasant and expensive — and the more people taking the trip, the cheaper it is to pile everyone in a car.

And in a car, you can bring all the baggage you want and stop whenever you want.