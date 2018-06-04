DiaCarta Named to CIO Applications’ “Top 25 Life Sciences Technology Vendors 2018”

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 4, 2018--CIO Applications has chosen DiaCarta as one of the Top 25 Life Sciences Technology Vendors 2018. The positioning is based on an evaluation of DiaCarta’s specialty in personalized diagnostics, translational genomics and clinical sample testing services provided in both US and China . The annual list of companies is selected by a panel of experts and members of CIO Applications’ editorial board to recognize and promote technology entrepreneurship.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180604005470/en/

“We are glad to announce DiaCarta as one among the Top 25 Life Sciences Technology Vendors 2018. We are pleased to recognize DiaCarta for its development, manufacturing and markets cancer research and IVD products for precision molecular diagnostics,” said Joe Phillip, Managing Editor of CIO Applications.

“We are honored to be recognized by CIO Applications,” said Aiguo (Adam) Zhang, CEO and Founder of DiaCarta, “It helps further validate and reaffirm our strategic and technical goals to provide highly sensitive and advanced technologies to redefine the way molecular diagnostics and translational genomics impact healthcare treatment plans.”

About DiaCarta

DiaCarta is a translational genomics and personalized diagnostics company based in Richmond, California with significant business operations in China. DiaCarta provides highly sensitive and advanced XNA technologies that will improve the way molecular diagnostics and translational genomics impact healthcare treatment plans and the well-being of individuals around the world. With over 20,000 square feet dedicated to a GMP-compliant lab space as well as CLIA and ISO 13485 certifications, DiaCarta is changing the landscape of molecular diagnostics.

About CIO Applications

CIO Applications is a technology magazine, published from Silicon Valley, CA, that is a prime platform for CIOs to discuss and ponder about innovative enterprise solutions. It is a medium that helps upcoming enterprise IT vendors to engage and showcase their solutions for enterprises. CIO Applications helps technology leaders by providing analysis on new technologies and gives a better understanding of the role that enterprise solutions play in achieving business goals.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180604005470/en/

CONTACT: DiaCarta, Inc.

Claudia Li

information@diacarta.com

www.diacarta.com

or

CIO Applications

George Thomas

george@cioapplications.com

https://www.cioapplications.com/

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES ASIA PACIFIC NORTH AMERICA CHINA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH BIOTECHNOLOGY GENETICS RESEARCH SCIENCE

SOURCE: DiaCarta, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/04/2018 08:00 AM/DISC: 06/04/2018 08:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180604005470/en