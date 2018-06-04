Looking Glass Wealth Advisors Join Hilliard Lyons in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 4, 2018--Six Wealth Advisors formerly affiliated with Oppenheimer & Co. have just joined Hilliard Lyons in its Asheville branch as “Looking Glass Wealth Advisors.” Among them, they are bringing $390 million in client assets.

Looking Glass Wealth Advisors: Back row, L to R: Wealth Advisor John Grear, Wealth Advisor Kale Olson, Wealth Advisor Julie Willard, Wealth Advisor James Chandley, and Wealth Advisor Alan Brookshire; Front, L to R: Client Service Associate Denise Godley, Wealth Advisor Linda Saylor, and Client Service Associate Phyllis Jamison

Sam Hershberger, a Hilliard Lyons First Vice President and Regional Director, commented that, “Adding this diverse, talented team will dramatically increase Hilliard Lyons’ Asheville presence. To a person, they bring broad, deep experience in wealth management that will boost the firm’s visibility in this part of the Carolinas.”

The members of this wealth management team are all active in the Asheville community and are involved in a wide range of civic and charitable organizations. They all enjoy Asheville’s spectacular countryside, and they named their group “Looking Glass Wealth Advisors” after Looking Glass Falls, about 35 miles southwest of the city. The group is aligned into two teams, each with three Wealth Advisors and one Client Service Associate. The team names – the Blue Ridge Group and the Ridgeline Group – also allude to regional geography. The group will be based in Hilliard Lyons’ branch office at 79 Woodfin Place in Asheville.

Here are the members of the Blue Ridge Group of Looking Glass Wealth Advisors:

Alan Brookshire, a Senior Vice President and Wealth Advisor, has earned the Accredited Investment Fiduciary (AIF®) designation. Alan has worked with Merrill Lynch, UBS, and Oppenheimer & Co. A graduate of North Carolina State University with a B.A. in accounting, he also served as that school’s Director of Accounting. James Chandley is a Senior Vice President and Wealth Advisor with over 32 years’ experience, also with Merrill Lynch, UBS, and Oppenheimer & Co. A graduate of the University of Tennessee – Knoxville with a B.S. in business administration, Jim was a branch manager at Georgia-Pacific before finding his vocation in financial planning. Julie Willard is a Wealth Advisor with 18 years’ experience in wealth management. She began her career at First Union and worked at UBS and Oppenheimer & Co before transitioning to Hilliard Lyons. Before becoming an advisor, Julie was a Director of Sales and Marketing in Telluride, Colorado. She graduated from Appalachian State University with a B.S. in communication. Phyllis Jamison supports the Blue Ridge Group as a Client Service Associate. A Registered Financial Associate, Phyllis worked at Merrill Lynch and A.G. Edwards; before that, she was a wire operator at Robinson-Humphrey.

Here are the members of the Ridgeline Group of Looking Glass Wealth Advisors:

Kale Olson, a Senior Vice President and Wealth Advisor, has 17 years of experience, primarily at UBS and, most recently, at Oppenheimer & Co. He has earned the Accredited Investment Fiduciary (AIF®) designation. John Grear, a Senior Vice President and Wealth Advisor, has an intense focus on planning. He has an M.S. in Financial Planning, an Accredited Investment Fiduciary (AIF®) designation, and a CFP ® designation. He has 37 years of experience in financial services at firms including J.C. Bradford & Co., UBS, and Oppenheimer & Co., all in Asheville. Linda Saylor is a Wealth Advisor, a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER ® (CFP ® ), and a Chartered Life Underwriter ® (CLU). She uses these credentials to help clients prepare complete strategies to meet their financial goals. She has 22 years of industry experience, most recently at Oppenheimer & Co.; before that, she taught school for 20 years. Denise Godley supports the Ridgeline Group as a Client Service Associate. She has a B.A. from the University of North Carolina – Asheville and 16 years’ industry experience.

Tom Kessinger, Hilliard Lyons’ President, expressed his admiration for this new addition to the firm: “We are so pleased to be able to add these dedicated wealth managers to our roster of Wealth Advisors. We have been seeking ways to extend our unique brand of wealth management expertise in the Asheville area, and the Looking Glass group is a perfect fit for us.”

About Hilliard Lyons: The Wealth Advisors of Hilliard Lyons ( hilliard.com ) get to know clients deeply, understand their goals and ambitions, then build personal financial roadmaps that will allow them to reach their goals. Building on industry best practices and leveraging the acumen of our Home Office staff, they guide clients through all the stages of their financial lives to help them achieve long-term peace of mind.

J.J.B. Hilliard, W.L. Lyons, LLC is a member of the New York Stock Exchange, FINRA, and SIPC. Founded in 1854, the firm currently has over 70 branches in 12 states.

