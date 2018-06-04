Allogene Therapeutics Appoints Alison Moore, Ph.D. as Chief Technical Officer

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 4, 2018--Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (Allogene), a biotechnology company with a mission to catalyze the next revolution of cell therapy through the advancement of allogeneic CAR T therapies, today announced the appointment of Alison Moore, Ph.D. as Chief Technical Officer overseeing product sciences, supply chain, manufacturing, quality and technical operations. Dr. Moore previously served in Operations leadership roles at Amgen and Genentech.

“Alison is a very talented technical operations executive who brings to Allogene extraordinary and broad experience that spans across CMC regulatory, process development, supply chain, manufacturing technologies and global operations planning,” said David Chang, M.D., Ph.D., President, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Allogene. “We are excited to add such a talent to our executive team and look forward to her applying her knowledge to our mission of making allogeneic cell therapy a reality for patients.”

Dr. Moore has extensive experience in all aspects of biomanufacturing and CMC product development, working in both Operations and Research and Development. She most recently served as Senior Vice President, Process Development at Amgen. Dr. Moore has previously held senior roles at Amgen in Operations Technology, Process and Product engineering, and Corporate Manufacturing. Prior to these positions, she was Vice President, Site Operations at Amgen's Fremont, California, manufacturing facility. Before joining Amgen, Dr. Moore was a Director in Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls, and Regulatory Affairs at Genentech.

“I am very excited to join Allogene. Cell therapy, especially allogeneic cell therapy, could represent the next most important breakthrough in the field,” said Dr. Moore. “Cell therapy product development and building a robust supply chain requires collaboration across functions and I am looking forward to working with my colleagues to build a best-in-class allogeneic manufacturing platform.”

Dr. Moore holds a Ph.D. in Cell Biology from Manchester University, England, and a bachelor’s in Pharmacology with Honors from Manchester University, England. Following her doctoral degree work at Manchester University, she was a Postdoctoral Research Fellow at the Medical University of Lübeck, Germany, and at Genentech.

Allogene is aggressively advancing its allogeneic CAR T portfolio acquired from Pfizer which included the rights to 16 preclinical CAR T assets licensed from Cellectis and Servier and one clinical asset licensed from Servier, UCART19, an allogeneic CAR T therapy that is being developed for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematological malignancies. In partnership with Servier, UCART19 is in Phase 1 for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics is a biotechnology company with a mission to catalyze the next revolution in cancer treatment through the development of allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR T) therapy directed at blood cancers and solid tumors. Founded and led by former Kite Pharma executives who bring unrivaled clinical development acumen in cell therapy, Allogene is well-positioned to further the potential of allogeneic cell therapy for patients.

Allogeneic CAR T therapies are engineered from cells of healthy donors and stored for “off-the-shelf” use in patients. This approach eliminates the need to create personalized therapy from a patient’s own cells, simplifies manufacturing, and reduces the time patients must wait for CAR T treatment. The Allogene portfolio includes 16 pre-clinical T cell therapy assets and UCART19, an allogeneic CAR T therapy currently in Phase 1 development for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Through its notable partnerships, Allogene leverages pioneering technology platforms, including TALEN ® gene editing technology, to progress its portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies. Allogene, with headquarters in San Francisco, California, is a Two River portfolio company formed with one of the largest Series A financings in biotechnology from an investment consortium that includes TPG, Vida Ventures, BellCo Capital, the University of California Office of the Chief Investment Officer, Gilead and Pfizer. For more information, please visit www.allogene.com, and follow @AllogeneTx on Twitter and LinkedIn.

