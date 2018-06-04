Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, June 4, 2018

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Showers and t-storms;31;25;Showers and t-storms;29;24;WSW;11;83%;82%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine and hot;44;32;Hot with sunshine;43;32;NNE;13;28%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sun and clouds;30;18;A stray thunderstorm;31;18;W;22;44%;40%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine, pleasant;24;15;Becoming cloudy;22;16;SSE;11;58%;68%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Low clouds;23;12;Turning sunny;20;11;N;14;71%;1%;7

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;17;8;Mostly cloudy;17;9;SE;14;57%;42%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine and nice;32;21;Sunshine;38;26;SE;13;19%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Increasing clouds;19;12;Partly sunny, warmer;26;12;S;23;33%;0%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;A little rain;14;10;Cloudy and cool;17;9;SSW;9;74%;27%;1

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;31;20;Partly sunny, warm;33;22;SSW;12;40%;2%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;A little p.m. rain;18;13;Showers;16;11;SW;25;80%;68%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny, warm;43;27;Sunny and very warm;42;27;NNW;16;17%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;35;24;A p.m. t-storm;35;23;SSE;8;70%;64%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;28;21;A p.m. t-storm;29;21;WSW;17;70%;63%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;26;A t-storm around;33;25;WSW;10;69%;63%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Showers and t-storms;23;18;A shower or t-storm;23;18;WSW;18;76%;69%;9

Beijing, China;Hot with sunshine;35;21;Very hot;38;25;S;20;14%;0%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;28;17;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;18;ESE;6;63%;61%;9

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, nice;26;16;Partly sunny, nice;26;12;ENE;11;56%;2%;8

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;18;10;A little a.m. rain;18;9;SE;10;78%;71%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;26;12;Thickening clouds;26;13;ENE;10;59%;15%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Thunderstorms;28;17;Heavy thunderstorms;26;18;N;7;70%;84%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Low clouds;25;14;Low clouds, then sun;23;14;NNE;11;73%;9%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Thunderstorms;27;16;Showers and t-storms;28;16;SSW;8;59%;82%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Heavy thunderstorms;30;17;Heavy thunderstorms;29;18;N;7;62%;84%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Variable cloudiness;13;7;Clouds and sun;12;7;WSW;7;66%;14%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;30;16;Decreasing clouds;29;16;SE;10;37%;36%;7

Busan, South Korea;Turning out cloudy;27;20;A little a.m. rain;22;18;NNE;11;74%;67%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;34;20;Plenty of sunshine;35;22;NE;11;26%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sun;19;7;Sunny and pleasant;22;11;ENE;9;60%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;29;20;A t-storm in spots;28;19;SSE;7;62%;71%;10

Chennai, India;Turning cloudy;38;29;A stray p.m. t-storm;37;27;SSW;16;58%;63%;6

Chicago, United States;Sunny and nice;26;17;Not as warm;19;12;NNE;16;72%;40%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;29;25;A t-storm or two;28;25;SW;11;84%;97%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;25;14;Partly sunny;23;12;S;12;46%;3%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Clearing;27;22;Mostly sunny;26;21;WNW;11;81%;9%;12

Dallas, United States;Some sun, a t-storm;31;23;A t-storm in spots;35;24;SE;13;58%;77%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly sunny;31;21;Clouds and sun;31;22;S;19;62%;3%;6

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny and hot;42;30;Warm with hazy sun;41;30;ESE;16;39%;30%;12

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;32;16;Partly sunny and hot;33;15;SW;12;22%;42%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;35;28;A stray a.m. t-storm;35;27;S;10;71%;75%;13

Dili, East Timor;Mostly cloudy;33;21;Cloudy;32;20;SE;10;58%;8%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun, nice;21;11;Clouds and sun;18;10;ENE;15;73%;25%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Nice with some sun;29;17;Sunshine and nice;31;18;NNE;10;37%;27%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;23;17;Partly sunny, nice;22;16;WSW;23;60%;11%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A few showers;34;26;Cloudy;33;26;NW;15;62%;44%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;21;9;Mostly sunny, cool;17;6;SSE;15;54%;1%;5

Havana, Cuba;Some sun, pleasant;30;22;Partial sunshine;30;22;SSW;6;72%;44%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Not as warm;19;6;Cooler;12;5;NNW;33;48%;29%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;WSW;15;82%;69%;6

Hong Kong, China;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;26;Cloudy, downpours;30;25;E;16;83%;91%;5

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;30;23;Partly sunny, breezy;29;23;ENE;28;58%;36%;13

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;38;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;25;SSW;10;56%;81%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny and hot;43;31;Hazy sun and hot;42;30;N;19;35%;2%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;27;19;A t-storm in spots;27;19;SE;8;70%;57%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;32;25;A shower in spots;34;25;E;10;66%;70%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;39;27;Sunny and very warm;36;27;N;21;41%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;17;2;Plenty of sunshine;17;2;SE;7;53%;1%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Very hot;38;18;Sunny and very hot;36;18;NW;12;18%;1%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, windy;35;30;Breezy with hazy sun;35;30;WSW;24;63%;2%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray thunderstorm;29;20;A thunderstorm;29;20;S;8;71%;65%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sun;40;26;Plenty of sun;40;27;NNW;10;10%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A t-storm in spots;31;17;Thunderstorms;26;12;NNE;16;50%;65%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;32;26;Partly sunny;32;25;E;21;57%;10%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Sunny intervals;31;21;Partly sunny;32;21;WSW;8;59%;6%;8

Kolkata, India;A stray thunderstorm;37;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;27;S;11;71%;74%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;25;E;7;72%;51%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the p.m.;10;-3;An afternoon shower;13;-1;N;12;55%;78%;4

Lagos, Nigeria;Showers and t-storms;31;25;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;SW;10;75%;55%;11

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;20;16;Low clouds;19;16;S;10;81%;25%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun, cool;19;14;Variable clouds;20;15;NW;14;69%;44%;4

London, United Kingdom;Cloudy and cooler;19;11;Clouds, then sun;19;9;NNE;17;74%;14%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny;27;16;Clouds breaking;25;15;S;10;64%;1%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;28;22;Mostly sunny, nice;29;21;NNE;9;72%;0%;7

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;21;12;Variable cloudiness;19;11;NNW;9;57%;74%;9

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;28;An afternoon shower;31;27;SW;20;71%;86%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;A t-storm in spots;30;25;E;5;83%;66%;7

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;33;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;26;SW;11;55%;65%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;15;9;Fog in the morning;16;5;ESE;8;72%;5%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun, nice;28;12;Clouds and sun, nice;28;15;NNE;8;34%;44%;14

Miami, United States;Humid with some sun;32;25;Partly sunny, humid;32;25;WSW;15;67%;40%;11

Minsk, Belarus;A t-storm in spots;27;9;Cooler with a shower;17;3;NW;24;33%;55%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;29;26;Partial sunshine;30;26;SW;26;64%;44%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cloudy;13;8;A shower or two;13;6;SSW;9;67%;59%;2

Montreal, Canada;Cooler with rain;14;10;Spotty showers;16;10;NNE;2;72%;84%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and warm;25;14;Showers around;15;6;WNW;23;59%;70%;6

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;34;29;Clouds and sun;34;28;SW;13;71%;67%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;24;14;Inc. clouds;22;15;NNW;12;76%;44%;8

New York, United States;A morning shower;20;15;A p.m. t-storm;24;14;NNW;15;49%;80%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;31;19;Mostly sunny;32;18;NW;12;46%;25%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and drizzle;14;9;An afternoon shower;20;13;SW;18;77%;64%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sun and some clouds;28;17;A little p.m. rain;26;19;WSW;8;52%;89%;11

Oslo, Norway;Not as warm;25;4;Partly sunny, nice;21;4;ENE;10;24%;7%;6

Ottawa, Canada;A few showers;15;8;Spotty showers;16;9;N;11;77%;85%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;30;26;A t-storm around;30;26;ESE;17;77%;73%;6

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;30;24;A shower or t-storm;30;24;N;10;84%;75%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;Couple of t-storms;30;24;E;9;81%;77%;10

Paris, France;A heavy thunderstorm;25;17;Heavy thunderstorms;24;17;NE;11;74%;88%;3

Perth, Australia;A touch of p.m. rain;21;15;Downpours;20;13;W;34;74%;90%;1

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;30;25;A thick cloud cover;34;25;WSW;13;67%;44%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy;28;23;Mostly cloudy;29;23;SSE;27;77%;44%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sun and some clouds;35;23;Mostly sunny;36;23;SSE;8;41%;3%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A stray thunderstorm;26;16;Partly sunny, nice;26;15;E;10;47%;5%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly cloudy;30;14;Sunshine;29;14;SSE;12;51%;2%;11

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;21;12;A little p.m. rain;21;12;SSW;11;66%;81%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun, nice;22;14;Some sun, pleasant;21;14;NNW;13;69%;58%;11

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;29;23;Partly sunny;29;23;S;16;65%;55%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds breaking;12;7;Mostly cloudy;14;8;SE;8;72%;41%;5

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;27;10;Cooler with a shower;14;9;NNW;30;51%;82%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain and drizzle;22;18;A p.m. shower or two;23;19;ENE;8;72%;80%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;44;33;Mostly sunny and hot;44;30;ESE;15;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;28;16;Partly sunny;26;15;NW;11;66%;34%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Decreasing clouds;19;6;Spotty showers;11;5;NNW;23;63%;85%;2

San Francisco, United States;Partly cloudy;19;11;Low clouds breaking;18;12;W;21;61%;2%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;25;18;Couple of t-storms;25;18;ENE;7;82%;82%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;31;25;Sunshine and nice;31;25;ESE;19;62%;7%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;25;19;Couple of t-storms;25;19;NNW;7;94%;82%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;29;16;Nice with some sun;29;16;ENE;19;21%;25%;14

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;15;4;Overcast;16;8;ENE;5;37%;26%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;30;24;Mostly sunny, nice;30;23;E;10;67%;8%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clearing, a t-storm;17;12;A shower or t-storm;19;14;WNW;11;73%;83%;3

Seattle, United States;A shower in the a.m.;18;10;Mostly cloudy;19;11;SSW;12;53%;10%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Cloudy;29;18;Decreasing clouds;30;16;W;8;52%;28%;11

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;28;22;Cloudy;27;21;SSW;15;65%;58%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sunshine;33;25;A morning shower;32;26;SE;17;75%;66%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;28;14;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;15;SW;11;61%;57%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine and nice;29;23;Partly sunny;30;24;E;16;69%;66%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Not as warm;22;5;Partly sunny, cooler;15;5;NW;17;26%;5%;5

Sydney, Australia;Spotty showers;18;13;Showers;17;13;SE;20;77%;96%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;34;26;Clouds and sun, warm;35;26;SE;11;60%;55%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Windy this afternoon;19;9;Cooler with a shower;14;8;NNW;30;40%;81%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Colder this morning;27;17;Plenty of sunshine;32;20;ENE;9;36%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Some sun, pleasant;24;13;A p.m. t-storm;26;15;NNW;10;60%;71%;10

Tehran, Iran;Nice with some sun;32;21;A t-storm in spots;33;23;NE;13;21%;42%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Nice with sunshine;28;21;Mostly sunny;29;20;NE;13;53%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;32;18;A shower or t-storm;33;20;ESE;6;43%;66%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Plenty of sunshine;28;18;Mostly cloudy;28;20;S;12;60%;55%;7

Toronto, Canada;A shower or two;17;10;Plenty of clouds;16;10;NNW;21;66%;39%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;31;21;Mostly sunny;28;21;NNW;10;67%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Becoming cloudy;27;18;Sunny and pleasant;28;18;NW;15;51%;2%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Warmer with sunshine;22;7;Cloudy and cooler;16;7;NNW;14;43%;77%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Some sun;17;8;Clouds and sun;17;11;ENE;10;49%;39%;4

Vienna, Austria;A shower or t-storm;29;16;A couple of t-storms;28;17;NNE;9;57%;82%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;Showers and t-storms;32;24;E;8;78%;83%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partial sunshine;27;7;Cooler with a shower;15;4;NW;18;38%;56%;6

Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. t-storm;28;16;Nice with some sun;24;7;NNE;16;54%;25%;8

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;14;12;A little a.m. rain;13;6;S;39;86%;91%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A drenching shower;32;25;Some sun, a t-storm;32;25;SSW;10;78%;80%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;More clouds than sun;24;12;Not as warm;24;11;NE;5;51%;63%;10

