Cypress USB-C Power Delivery Controller Now Available for Use in Thunderbolt™ 3 Designs

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 4, 2018--Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: CY), the embedded solutions leader, today announced that its programmable, EZ-PD™ CCG5 two-port USB-C controller with Power Delivery (PD) has now been qualified by Intel for use in Thunderbolt™ 3 host and peripheral designs. Thunderbolt 3 over USB-C enables data transfers at speeds up to 40 Gbps via a compact port with the ability to transmit multiple protocols and provide fast device charging. Reference designs are now available to enable fast time-to-market for PCs, docking stations, hard drives and a variety of other peripherals.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180604005523/en/

Pictured is Cypress' programmable EZ-PD™ CCG5 two-port USB-C controller, which Intel has qualified for use in Thunderbolt™ 3 host and peripheral designs. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Cypress’ EZ-PD CCG5 controller was the industry’s first two-port USB-C controller to support Thunderbolt 3 controllers. EZ-PD CCG5 enhances the plug-and-play USB-C user experience, while providing bill-of-material (BOM) integration with features such as built-in protection against shorts and electrostatic discharge. The highly-integrated controller increases the reliability of a system by integrating Flash memory that can store two firmware images for fail-safe boot. It offers the EZ-PD family’s trademark programmability to keep up with evolving industry standards. More information on the EZ-PD CCG5 controller is available at http://www.cypress.com/ccg5.

“The combination of Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C allows a notebook to drive multiple 4K displays while simultaneously charging the notebook over the same port,” said Ajay Srikrishna, vice president of Cypress’ Wired Connectivity Business Unit. “As part of the Thunderbolt 3 design ecosystem, our programmable, two-port EZ-PD CCG5 controller is helping to drive the proliferation of USB-C in desktop and notebook PCs, docking stations and peripherals.”

“Thunderbolt 3 brings Thunderbolt to USB-C at speeds up to 40 Gigabits per second (Gbps), creating one compact port that does it all: connecting to monitors, Thunderbolt devices, and billions of USB devices,” said Jason Ziller, general manager of Intel’s Client Connectivity Division. “Intel is pleased to have Cypress, an industry veteran, now providing solutions that broaden the options available to the ecosystem of Thunderbolt 3 based computers and peripherals.”

The one-chip EZ-PD CCG5 solution minimizes BOM costs for two USB-C ports by integrating 20V regulators, sideband (SBU) muxes, USB high-speed (HS) muxes, high-voltage power FET gate drivers, VBUS-short protection for configuration channel (CC) and SBU pins, dedicated hardware to protect the system against over-voltage, under-voltage and over-current fault conditions, and system-level electrostatic discharge (ESD) protection. The controller also integrates an Arm ® Cortex ® -M0 and 128KB Flash for fail-safe firmware upgradeability.

The USB Type-C and Power Delivery standards are gaining rapid support with top-tier electronics manufacturers by enabling slim industrial designs, easy-to-use connectors and cables, and the ability to transmit multiple protocols and deliver up to 100 Watts of power. The USB Type-C standard’s 2.4-mm-high connector plug is significantly smaller than the current 4.5-mm USB Standard-A connector. More info on Cypress’ USB-C and USB-PD solutions is available at www.cypress.com/Type-C.

Follow Cypress Online

Join the Cypress Developer Community, read our blog, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, and watch Cypress videos on our Video Library or YouTube.

About Cypress

Cypress is the leader in advanced embedded solutions for the world’s most innovative automotive, industrial, smart home appliances, consumer electronics and medical products. Cypress’ microcontrollers, analog ICs, wireless and USB-based connectivity solutions and reliable, high-performance memories help engineers design differentiated products and get them to market first. Cypress is committed to providing customers with the best support and development resources on the planet enabling them to disrupt markets by creating new product categories in record time. To learn more, go to www.cypress.com.

Cypress and the Cypress logo are registered trademarks and EZ-PD is a trademark of Cypress Semiconductor Corp. Thunderbolt and the Thunderbolt logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the U.S and/or other countries. All other trademarks are property of their owners.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180604005523/en/

CONTACT: Cypress PR

Samer Bahou, 408-232-4552

samer.bahou@cypress.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES ASIA PACIFIC NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA MINNESOTA TAIWAN

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS DATA MANAGEMENT HARDWARE SOFTWARE SEMICONDUCTOR

SOURCE: Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/04/2018 08:00 AM/DISC: 06/04/2018 08:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180604005523/en