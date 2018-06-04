BioMarker Strategies Announces Chinese Patent for PathMAP Functional Signaling Profile Technology

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 4, 2018--BioMarker Strategies, LLC, today announced that the Chinese Patent Office has granted a patent covering the Company’s PathMAP® Functional Signaling Profile technology. The announcement was made today at the BIO International Convention, which is back in Boston, Massachusetts to celebrate history-making innovation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180604005351/en/

The SnapPath® Cancer Diagnostics System is the only diagnostics system that can generate purified populations of live solid tumor cells from live, unfixed samples in an automated and standardized manner. SnapPath preserves the molecular integrity of these living cells for exposure outside the human body to targeted therapies. This enables the generation of PathMap® Functional Signaling Profiles, which are highly predictive of individual solid tumor response to targeted therapies, because they are based on the dynamic, predictive signaling information available only from live cells. BioMarker Strategies today announced that the Chinese Patent Office has granted a patent covering its PathMAP technology. Patents have previously been granted on both of these important technologies in the United States, Europe, Australia, Canada and Japan. (Photo: Business Wire)

“PathMAP Functional Signaling Profiles are made possible by our proprietary SnapPath Cancer Diagnostics System, which was developed specifically to enable predictive tests to guide targeted drug development and treatment selection for patients with solid tumor cancers,” said Jerry Parrott, President and CEO, BioMarker Strategies. “PathMAP Profiles are highly predictive of individual solid tumor responses to targeted therapies and combinations because they are based on the dynamic, predictive signaling information available only from live cells.”

The SnapPath and PathMAP technologies are ideally suited to assess response to targeted drugs in development for treatment of solid tumor cancers. The BioMarker Strategies business model is focused on using its proprietary ex vivo technology to provide research services to companies developing targeted drugs and combinations for the treatment of patients with these cancers.

“Our Company was founded to address the reality that available biomarker tests for solid tumors primarily rely on dead, fixed tissue samples,” Mr. Parrott said. “Tests based on such static samples can identify mutations and suggest general therapeutic approach, but are not generally useful in identifying or understanding mechanisms of acquired resistance, and do not accurately and dependably predict individual tumor response to treatment.”

About BioMarker Strategies

BioMarker Strategies developed the SnapPath Cancer Diagnostics System. SnapPath is an automated and highly customizable fluidics-based system consisting of a compact bench-top instrument and a single-use cartridge for required consumables and reagents. The SnapPath System generates purified populations of live solid tumor cells from fresh biopsies or other fresh tissue samples such as xenografts or tumorgrafts, and keeps them alive on the instrument to enable generation of the highly predictive PathMAP Functional Signaling Profiles.

The capabilities of SnapPath and the Functional Signaling Profiles it enables are available for use in preclinical studies in tumorgraft and other model systems, and in early clinical studies to assess pharmacodynamic changes in the solid tumors of individual patients. For more information about BioMarker Strategies, please see www.biomarkerstrategies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes our projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “projects,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue”, etc. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or achievement and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is projected here.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180604005351/en/

CONTACT: BioMarker Strategies, LLC

Jerry Parrott, President & CEO

301-938-4043 Mobile

jparrott@biomarkerstrategies.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MARYLAND

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY HARDWARE SOFTWARE HEALTH BIOTECHNOLOGY ONCOLOGY PHARMACEUTICAL

SOURCE: BioMarker Strategies, LLC

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/04/2018 08:00 AM/DISC: 06/04/2018 08:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180604005351/en