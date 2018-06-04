Taiwan’s outlying island of Kinmen cleans up beaches ahead of World Ocean Day

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Nearly 400 residents and volunteers engaged in beach and harbor cleaning activities in Taiwan’s outlying island of Kinmen on Monday to mark the first World Ocean Day event for the Taiwan region.

The group cleaned up Cheng Gong Beach, Luocuo Fishing Port in Lieyu Township and the beach near the fishing port.

The official designation of World Oceans Day by the United Nations about 10 years ago is an opportunity to raise global awareness of the benefits humankind derives from the oceans and the current challenges humankind faces to keep the ocean healthy and productive, the UN said.

During the beach cleaning activity, Coast Guard Administration’s Kinmen-Matsu-Penghu Branch minister Liao De-cheng (廖德成) said that the Taiwan region will hold a series of beach cleaning events in the next few days, with Kinmen being the first stop. The coast guards will continue to work hard to protect marine ecology and maintain sustainable marine resources, the minister said.

Volunteers cleaning the Cheng Gong Beach, which is the venue of the annual Clamming Season in Jinhu Township, returned after a half hour with a much cleaner beach after an estimated two tons of garbage was collected from the beach.