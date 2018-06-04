HelloFresh Launches Retail Product Line, Broadening Access to Fresh and Everyday Meal Solutions

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 4, 2018--HelloFresh SE (HFG) today announced its retail introduction, starting at 581 stores under the Ahold Delhaize U.S.A. brand’s Giant Food (Landover) and Stop & Shop. As an independent food brand, HelloFresh will partner to increase its availability with more retailers throughout the year, including revitalizing the grab and go aisles for smaller format retail chains.

The volume of partnerships with grocers is a testament to the two years HelloFresh carefully crafted its everyday meal solution for retail. HelloFresh conducted global pilot programs to optimize its retail brand for taste and freshness, but also with a keen focus on how to make convenient meal kits successful for grocers.

"How we’ve been embraced by retail brands shows the quality product line HelloFresh has brought to market,” said Tobias Hartmann, President for North America at HelloFresh. “HelloFresh strikes a chord with households that want fresh dinners on the table, without artificial ingredients or overly complicated recipes. The addition of retail, a channel well-placed to benefit from the unique data, brand and infrastructure assets we have built out over the years, allows us to better address the everyday needs for even more customers, adding what we view as a highly complementary customer segment.”

HelloFresh expanded its distribution network from five to 11 facilities to minimize travel time and maintain ingredient quality for retailers. HelloFresh also designed unique packaging to optimize shelf space and drive profitable revenue streams for the grocer. The result is a delicious, fresh and convenient dinner option that retail brands have chosen as an essential part to modernizing their customer experience.

“Grocers needed to profitably replace underperforming or low margin product categories and meet their customer demands for chef-curated, fresh and convenient meals,” said Hartmann. "Our retail line reduces the pressure on grocers to create these meals themselves and easily integrates into growing areas of their business such as online grocery and delivery.”

With the success of our online business, HelloFresh collects more than 60,000 U.S. customer data points per week. What results from these insights are recipes delivered to retail that are endorsed as delicious by a broad consumer base. HelloFresh’s retail offering includes choices like Peppercorn Steak, Mediterranean Style Chicken, Homestyle Meatloaf, Chickpea Couscous, and Paprika Chicken, ranging from $14.99 to $19.99 (MSRP) and take less than 30 minutes to cook.

HelloFresh's entry into retail marks the company’s next effort to reach a new, complementary audience, fast-following the company's recent acquisition of Green Chef, a Boulder-based meal kit brand that offers USDA-certified organic ingredients and addresses dietary plans like Paleo and Keto, and allergen challenges with gluten-free plans.

HelloFresh SE (HFG) gives customers everything they need for a successful, rewarding, and satisfying cooking experience, enabling them to enjoy delicious food and quality time around the dinner table. HelloFresh U.S. launched in 2013 and has established itself as the leader in delivering delicious ingredients and easy-to-follow recipes to households worldwide, reporting 1.2 million active U.S. customers and 26.5 million meals delivered over the course of Q1 2018. The Company offers thousands of unique recipes and is built around a data-driven operational approach that allows us to deliver a sustainable, innovative, and superior customer experience. For more information, please visit www.hellofresh.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

