Sane cut from Germany squad for World Cup

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Leroy Sane has been left out of Germany's squad for the World Cup.

The 22-year-old winger, who won the Premier League title with Manchester City and was voted young player of the year by the Professional Footballers' Association, didn't make the cut when Joachim Loew reduced his squad to 23 players on Monday.

Goalkeeper Bernd Leno, defender Jonathan Tah and forward Nils Petersen were also dropped.

Germany plays its opening Group F match against Mexico on June 17. The defending champions will then face Sweden and South Korea.

Germany:

Goalkeepers: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Kevin Trapp (Paris Saint-Germain)

Defenders: Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich), Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Jonas Hector (Cologne), Antonio Ruediger (Chelsea), Niklas Suele (Bayern Munich), Marvin Plattenhardt (Hertha Berlin), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Moenchengladbach)

Midfielders: Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Thomas Mueller (Bayern Munich), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund), Sami Khedira (Juventus), Mesut Ozil (Arsenal), Julian Draxler (Paris Saint-Germain), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Leon Goretzka (Schalke), Sebastian Rudy (Bayern Munich), Julian Brandt (Bayer Leverkusen)

Forwards: Mario Gomez (Stuttgart), Timo Werner (Leipzig)