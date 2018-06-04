John Morey Joins Fiduciary Trust’s Leadership Team

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 4, 2018--Fiduciary Trust Company, a wealth advisor and investment management firm for high-net-worth individuals and nonprofits, expanded its leadership team with the addition of John P. Morey in the newly-created position of Vice President, Head of Client Service and Business Development. He will report to President & CEO Austin V. Shapard and will be a member of the firm’s senior management team.

Morey joins Fiduciary Trust from GMO, an institutional asset management firm, where he was a Partner and served as Head of Client Relations, North America, for the past 15 years. Prior to GMO, Morey was a Senior Manager at Putnam, and previously spent a decade as a Managing Director at BankBoston in its Private Client and Business Banking groups.

“This new position represents our continued investment in exceptional, personal client service,” said Shapard. “John’s expertise will benefit our officers and their service to clients. He will also assist our growth with families seeking investment and estate advice from a firm aligned with their best interests.”

“I am thrilled to be joining such a dedicated team of investment and wealth management professionals who are committed to providing the highest level of client service,” added Morey.

Morey earned his undergraduate degree in economics from Saint Anselm College and a graduate certificate in Organizational Leadership from Boston College. He is currently a trustee of Thayer Academy and a board member of Save Our Sports Foundation.

About Fiduciary Trust Company Fiduciary Trust is a privately owned wealth management firm focused on families, individuals and nonprofits seeking objective advice to help grow and protect their investments. The firm also provides a range of services to professional financial advisors and single-family offices. Fiduciary’s capabilities include customized wealth planning, investment management, trust and estate services, and family office, tax and custody services.

Fiduciary Trust has been named “ Best Wealth Manager ” by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly and “ Best Independent Trust Company ” by Family Wealth Report.

Founded in 1885 as a family office, Fiduciary takes a personal approach based on expertise, strong performance and a genuine commitment to act in its clients’ best interests. The firm’s client focus has enabled it to achieve a 98% annual client retention rate for over a decade.

For additional information about Fiduciary’s services, please visit www.fiduciary-trust.com, or contact Randy Kinard at 617-574-3425 or rkinard@fiduciary-trust.com.

