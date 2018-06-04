MOFA-led food and beverage delegation at Bangkok trade show bears fruit

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) led a delegation of 36 Taiwanese food and beverage companies to the THAIFEX – World of Food Asia 2018 super trade show in Bangkok from May 29 - June 2, with almost 50 percent of Taiwanese companies receiving orders from the exhibition, reported CNA.

THAIFEX – World of Food Asia 2018 is a combination of 11 food and beverage trade shows put on by Thailand's Ministry of Commerce. It is an opportunity for international food and beverage companies to showcase their wares to Thai and Southeast Asian importers.

Over 2,000 vendors from 40 nations promoted themselves at the Impact Exhibition and Convention Centre in Bangkok during the five-day event.

While almost 50 percent of Taiwanese companies have already received orders, 90 percent said they have received follow-up interest from importers. One company has received 20 inquiries so far.

The "Taiwan Pavilion," organized by MOFA's Department of International Cooperation and Economic Affairs, and the non-profit trade organization TAITRA was the fourth largest pavilion behind China, South Korea and Malaysia.

Exhibition guests were treated to a range of Taiwanese samples and Halal bubble tea was a smash hit, TAIRA said.