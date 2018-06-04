Taiwan 7-Eleven launches fitness gym at Taipei store

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan's 7-Eleven announced it will launch a gym at one of its convenience stores in Taipei, following its endeavor to diversify services at different locations; which have included a beauty service "K.Seren" in Banqiao of New Taipei last month, and a completely automated "X-Store" in Taipei City early this year.

Running from 6 a.m. in the morning to midnight seven days a week, the gym is the first of its kind in the country, and is located on the second floor of a 7-Eleven store near MRT Xingtian Temple Station, although is not the pioneering the concept. Japan's FamilyMart started a 24-hour fitness gym last December, and aims to open 300 gyms on the second floors of FamilyMart stores throughout the country within five years.

The gym, 55 pings, has shower and changing rooms, and a total of 40 different types of workout equipment including: treadmills, smith cage, adjustable bench, kettlebells and dumbbells. Shampoo, lotion, and hair dryers are provided in the shower rooms. The gym will charge each guest NT$100 (US$3.36) for the first hour and NT$40 (US$1.34) for each subsequent 30 minute period.

Paid personal trainers for boxing, TRX suspension, kettlebell, weight trainings, and group courses for TRX, Pilates, Barre, and different types of Yoga will also be made available upon request.

The gym is run under the brand name BEING Fit, a subsidiary of the Uni-president Group (統一集團). The group operates all the 7-Eleven convenience store chains in Taiwan.

Beingspa General Manager Chen Pei-rong (陳佩蓉) told media on Monday that the country's second 7-11 gym is on the way, and that more gyms are being planned for the central and southern regions of the country.

The 7-Eleven store with a gym will be selling sportswear, underwear, protein bars and post-workout beverages and related products for gym goers.



(Image credit: Uni-president Group)