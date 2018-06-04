Kaohsiung Zoo to fly in flamingos from Thailand for breeding scheme

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Shou-shan Zoo in Kaohsiung will partner with Thailand's Zoological Park Organization to bring a number of Chilean flamingos to Taiwan as part of a breeding scheme this year.

Shou-shan Zoo currently does not have enough flamingos to ensure sufficient genetic diversity for a successful breeding program. The scheme is an effort to develop a successful breeding program as part of an overhaul of the zoo, reported Liberty Times.

The plan will include Taipei Zoo, Thailand National Zoo and Shou-shan Zoo. Shou-shan Zoo will send some flamingos to Taipei Zoo, meanwhile Thailand National Zoo will send some flamingos to Shou-shan Zoo. 7 Chilean flamingos from Shou-shan zoo are penciled in to move to Taipei Zoo.

The problem for both Shou-shan Zoo and Taipei Zoo is that neither zoo has enough flamingos to encourage the birds to breed. Although the flamingos at Shou-shan Zoo are quite young with an average age of 15, the low population with a couple of older birds means they seldom engage in courtship.

Kaohsiung Tourism Bureau Director, Tseng Tzu-wen (曾姿雯) flew to Thailand last Saturday (June 2) to work through the details of the plan.

Zoological Park Organization Director, Benjapol Nakprasert is reportedly supportive of the plan and is optimistic about the opportunity for knowledge sharing and joint conservation.

Shou-shan Zoo will have its 40th anniversary on July 1 and is in a period of redevelopment. The flamingo enclosure has been approved for improvement and will be redesigned to make it more similar to life in the wild.