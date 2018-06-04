Lake cruise service on Wushantou Reservoir in southwestern Taiwan suspended due to low water level

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Lake cruise service on Wushantou Reservoir in Taiwan’s southwestern city of Tainan has been suspended as water stored in the reservoir dropped to 6% of its capacity as of June 4, according to media reports. The first phase of water rationing has been activated for Tainan as the region continues to face a water supply crisis.

Taking one of the solar-powered boats to cruise the reservoir has been a popular activity for tourists.

However, the operator of the cruise boats said that as the water level of the reservoir continued to drop, public notification of the suspension of the cruise service from on June 1 had been given last week. Actually the cruise service was already suspended on Sunday because there was a danger of the boats being grounded due to the low water levels, the operator said.

Now the operator is hoping to see heavy rains soon to raise the reservoir’s water levels before boats can be operated again.

According to observational data of the Southern Region Water Resources Office, the current water level in any of the major reservoirs in the Tainan region is alarmingly low. The current volume of stored water in Wushantou Reservoir has dropped to about 5.21 million cubic meters (m3), or 6.66% of its storage capacity, while water in Zengwun Reservoir, which is connected to Wushantou Reservoir, has been as low as 15.28 million m3, or 3.37% of its capacity.

Likewise, water in Nanhua Reservoir, which is mostly used for people's livelihood, has gone down to 20.23 million m3, or 21.66% of its capacity.