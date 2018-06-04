  1. Home
American League

2018/06/04 16:01
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 37 17 .685
Boston 41 19 .683
Tampa Bay 28 30 .483 11
Toronto 26 33 .441 13½
Baltimore 17 41 .293 22
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 30 28 .517
Detroit 28 31 .475
Minnesota 25 30 .455
Kansas City 21 38 .356
Chicago 18 38 .321 11
West Division
W L Pct GB
Seattle 37 22 .627
Houston 37 24 .607 1
Los Angeles 32 28 .533
Oakland 31 29 .517
Texas 25 37 .403 13½

___

Saturday's Games

Milwaukee 5, Chicago White Sox 0

Kansas City 5, Oakland 4

N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 5

Detroit 7, Toronto 4

Minnesota 7, Cleveland 1

Boston 5, Houston 4

Texas 3, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings

Seattle 3, Tampa Bay 1

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.

Toronto 8, Detroit 4

Chicago White Sox 6, Milwaukee 1

Minnesota 7, Cleveland 5

Oakland 5, Kansas City 1

L.A. Angels 3, Texas 1

Seattle 2, Tampa Bay 1

Boston 9, Houston 3

Monday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 8-1) at Detroit (VerHagen 0-1), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees (German 0-3) at Detroit (Fiers 4-3), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Kansas City (Duffy 2-6) at L.A. Angels (Tropeano 3-3), 10:07 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 1-4) at Minnesota (Romero 2-2), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay (Eovaldi 1-0) at Washington (Scherzer 9-1), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 2-1) at Toronto (Estrada 2-6), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Cobb 1-7) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Lewicki 0-0) at Boston (Rodriguez 6-1), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Guerra 3-3) at Cleveland (Kluber 8-2), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 5-6) at Texas (Moore 1-5), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-6) at Minnesota (Littell 0-0), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Seattle (Paxton 4-1) at Houston (Keuchel 3-7), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 2-4), 10:07 p.m.