Ocean Eagle Festival kicks off June 23 in Keelung,Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Keelung's Ocean Eagle Festival kicks off Saturday, June 23 at 4 p.m.

This year marks the 8th year of the Ocean Eagle Festival, which has grown from a community gathering to a national celebration, according the Keelung Cultural Office. All props and costumes are made in Keelung by Keelung community members, and the festival is a celebration of their local art.

The Cultural Office will provide English flyers for non-Taiwanese visiting Keelung on cruise tours to explain the parade festivities, reported LTN.

So far approximately 41 teams have entered into the festival's parade competition. The parade will begin at the Maritime Plaza and snake through the city. Traffic will be controlled from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. that day.

The Paper Windmill Theater Troupe will put on a free, open-air performance of "Wu Song, The Tiger-fighting Hero" (武松打虎) at the West Passenger Terminal (基隆港西三碼頭) at 7 p.m.



(Image from Keelung Cultural Affairs Bureau)

Six Keelung community groups will participate in the parade as well as five performing arts troupes and several local school groups.

The Cultural Center will hold a workshop on June 23 for those interested in getting involved and learning how to make stage props of eagles, gods, or Matsu beginning at 4 p.m.



(Image from Keelung Cultural Affairs Bureau)