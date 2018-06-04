  1. Home
Australia, Japan and U.S. issue statement opposing unilateral action in South China Sea

The statement is a response to Chinese military buildup in the area

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/06/04 15:35

US Naval Formation in South China Sea led by USS Nimitz (file photo, US Navy, 2010) (By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The defense ministers of Australia, Japan and the United States issued a joint statement in opposition to unilateral action in the South China Sea and outlined further maritime cooperation in Singapore today, reported Japan Times

The statement comes after trilateral talks during the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on June 1—3. The statement was signed by Australia Defence Minister Marise Payne, Japan Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera and U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis.

The joint statement voices opposition to the forceful change of the status quo in the South China Sea.

It goes on to announce that the three states have agreed to develop a set of guidelines and means of cooperation in the event that China, or any other state, uses military force to change the status quo in the South China Sea.

Although the statement does not mention any one country, it is believed to be in response to China's recent island building and increasing military presence in the South China Sea. U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis accused Beijing's growing presence in the region of intimidating and coercing its neighbors last Saturday (June 2), AP reports.

The three defense heads also reaffirmed their cooperation on a strategy to ultimately rid North Korea of its nuclear and ballistic weapons capability.

Japan Defense Minister Onodera voiced his support for a joint monitoring effort of North Korean vessels to ensure UN Security Council sanctions against the hermit kingdom.
