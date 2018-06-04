The Latest: Death toll 25 in Guatemala volcano eruption

Volcan de Fuego, or Volcano of Fire, blows outs a thick cloud of ash, as seen from Alotenango, Guatemala, Sunday, June 3, 2018. One of Central America
Police block a route affected by the ash expelled by Volcan de Fuego, or Volcano of Fire, in El Rodeo, Guatemala, Sunday, June 3, 2018. One of Central
Volcan de Fuego, or Volcano of Fire, blows outs a thick cloud of ash, as seen from Alotenango, Guatemala, Sunday, June 3, 2018. One of Central America
Neighbors stand outside a temporary morgue near Volcan de Fuego or Volcano of Fire in Alotenango, Guatemala, Sunday, June 3, 2018. One of Central Amer
Firefighters leave the evacuation area near Volcan de Fuego, or Volcano of Fire, in El Rodeo, Guatemala, Sunday, June 3, 2018. One of Central America'
Ruth Rivas, who says she has two missing children, is consoled by a neighbor in a shelter near the Volcan de Fuego or Volcano of Fire in Alotenango, G
EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - A firefighter covers bodies laying in a temporary morgue near Volcan de Fuego or Volcano of Fire in Alotenango, Guatemala,
Fidelina Lopez cries for her missing relatives, while sitting in a shelter near the Volcan de Fuego or Volcano of Fire in Alotenango, Guatemala, Sunda
Volcan de Fuego, or Volcano of Fire, blows outs a thick cloud of ash, as seen from Alotenango, Guatemala, Sunday, June 3, 2018. One of Central America
City workers sweep volcanic ash brought by the Volcan del Fuego, in Guatemala City, Sunday, June 3, 2018. Volcan del Fuego is one of the most active v
EL RODEO, Guatemala (AP) — The Latest on the deadly volcano eruption in Guatemala (all times local):
10:40 p.m.
Authorities in Guatemala say 18 more people have been confirmed killed by a volcanic eruption, raising the death toll to 25.
Disaster agency spokesman David de Leon said late Sunday the bodies were found in the community of San Miguel Los Lotes. Seven deaths were confirmed previously.
Rescuers have struggled to reach rural residents cut off by the eruption, which has also injured at least 20. Authorities have been unable to account for an undetermined number of people and say they fear the death toll could rise.
The Volcan de Fuego, or "volcano of fire," exploded in a hail of ash and molten rock shortly before noon Sunday, blanketing nearby villages in heavy ash. Then it began sending lava flows down the mountain's flank and across homes and roads around 4 p.m.