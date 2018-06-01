Taiwan Railways employs robots to commemorate TRA's 131st anniversary 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In commemoration of the Taiwan Railways Administration's (TRA) 131st anniversary, TRA stations will put four Smart Robots into service from Friday, June 8.

One Smart Robot will attend the anniversary celebration at the Kaohsiung TRA station as a "goodwill ambassador" to party attendees and train passengers, offering guests directions and an opportunity to play games.

The Kaohsiung TRA Station Master, Shang Kuan Hui-chu (上官慧珠), the first woman to ever become station master in Taiwan in 2015, clarified that while the Smart Robots are property of the Kaohsiung TRA station, as of Friday they will be divided and stationed at four TRA stations; Taipei, Taichung, Kaohsiung, and Hualien, according to LTN. They will remain at their posts for two years.



(Image from Kaohsiung TRA station)

Each Smart Robot will be in service daily, including weekends, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will be responsible for:

1. Greeting travelers and offering interactive games

2. Providing transportation information, accessible manually or via QR code

3. Announcing railroad safety updates

4. Posting the latest information updates

5. Introducing the history and culture of the TRA

6. Introducing the history, service features, and line information of Taiwan buses

7. Facilitating customer service needs, like lost and found, location of lockers, etc.

The Smart Robots are expected to receive frequent updates regarding tourist information, and will also offer TRA product details such as TRA merchandise and lunchbox offers.