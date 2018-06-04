Costco Taiwan offering Häagen-Dazs ice cream special until June 10 

  1. Home
Costco Taiwan offering special prices for Häagen-Dazs ice cream until June 10 

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/06/04 12:27

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwanese shoppers are queuing up to take advantage of Costco's limited time special prices for Häagen-Dazs ice cream, which runs until June 10, reported Apple Daily

The special offer, which runs from June 3 to June 10, includes the option to choose four out of 10 flavors of ice cream for 899, a pack of 12 ice cream bars out of 6 flavors for 799, or the exclusive "Toffee Milk" ice cream flavor. The normal price for a pint of Häagen-Dazs ice cream ranges between NT$1,076 and NT$1,240, and a pack of 12 ice cream bars usually costs around NT$999, this this represents a saving of NT$100 to NT$300.

In addition, two 75 ml cups of original flavor chocolate ice cream will be included for free. When the promotional prices were announced, many Taiwanese netizens suffering from the recent stifling heat became excited:

"I'll buy a new freezer for this moment!"

"Get ready to starting hoarding to the rafters!"

Costco normally only runs this 10-day special for Häagen-Dazs once a year and is limited its Xizhi, Xinzhuang, Nankan, and Kaohsiung branches. 

In addition to Häagen-Dazs, Costco is also offering an NT$80 discount on Morinaga milk sugar ice cream pies, South Korean hami melon ice cream pies, and Australian brand Weis popsicles.
