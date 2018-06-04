Guatemala volcano eruption kills at least 7, rescue hampered

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Rescuers struggled to reach rural residents cut off by a volcanic eruption that killed at least seven people and injured 20 near Guatemala's capital, and authorities feared the death toll could rise with an undetermined number of people unaccounted for.

The Volcan de Fuego exploded in a hail of ash and molten rock shortly before noon Sunday, blanketing nearby villages in heavy ash. Then it began sending lava flows down the mountain's flank and across homes and roads around 4 p.m.

Dramatic video showed a fast-moving lahar, or flow of pyroclastic material and slurry, slamming into and partly destroying a bridge on a highway between Sacatepequez and Escuintla.