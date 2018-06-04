Moreland, Benintendi homer in Boston 9-3 win over Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — Rick Porcello pitched well into the seventh, Mitch Moreland and Andrew Benintendi each homered and the Boston Red Sox beat the Houston Astros 9-3 Sunday night.

Boston slugger J.D. Martinez was pinch hit for by Sam Travis in the ninth inning, and cameras showed him talking to a team trainer in the dugout and pointing to his lower back. There was no immediate word on if Martinez was injured. Travis hit a two-run single.

Porcello (8-2) allowed three runs — two earned — on five hits with five strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings. Porcello has allowed three runs or fewer in nine of his 13 starts this season.

Moreland, who had three hits, hit a two-run homer to center in the first to give Boston a 2-0 lead. Benintendi hit a solo homer in the fifth.

Brock Holt knocked a two-run triple to center in the sixth, and Blake Swihart followed with an RBI single to chase Houston starter Charlie Morton (7-1). Holt added an RBI single in the eighth.

Morton was tagged for a season-high six runs on nine hits with seven strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. Morton ended his career-best 10-game winning streak dating to September. He had allowed three runs or fewer in each of his previous six starts.

George Springer led off the first with a solo home run to left for Houston. It was Springer's fourth leadoff homer of the season.

Alex Bregman cut the lead to 6-3 with a two-run single in the seventh.

Houston had opportunities with runners on base but struggled, finishing 1 for 14 with runners in scoring position.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: OF Josh Reddick, who is on the 10-day disabled list with an infection in his left knee, went 1 for 4 with a single while playing right field in a rehab assignment at Double-A Corpus Christi. ... IF/OF Marwin Gonzalez was out of the lineup Sunday. Gonzalez left Saturday's game with right knee soreness after making a leaping catch at the wall in the third inning.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: Following a day off Monday, RHP Steven Wright (1-0) will make his first start of the year Tuesday against the Tigers. Wright has a 2.25 ERA in 16 innings spanning six relief appearances, but he hasn't allowed a run over his last four appearances. Manager Alex Cora said the rest of the starting rotation will be pushed back a day.

Astros: After an off-day Monday, LHP Dallas Keuchel (3-7) will start the first of a two-game series against the Mariners on Tuesday. Keuchel is 4-1 with a 1.94 ERA over his last six starts against the Mariners. Keuchel has allowed 10 runs in 16 innings over his last three starts.

___

