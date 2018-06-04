Danish photographer creates stunning time-lapse video of Taiwan 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A Danish photographer on May 29 uploaded to Facebook a stunning time-lapse video of several amazing places in Taiwan.

The photographer and IT consultant, 43-year-old Henrik Matzen, has traveled back and forth to Taiwan for 13 years now, each time staying for several months to work and meet with his Taiwanese friends and colleagues. Matzen says that this particular video, titled "A Taste of Taiwan," was shot over the course of three months, and once filming was completed, his business partner Jonas Høholt, also from Denmark, edited the footage.

Matzen and Høholt manage a company called "FIRSTLAPSE," which specialized in professional timelapse photography.

Describing the video as a "gift to the Taiwan community," Matzen explained his inspiration for making the video to Taiwan News:

"I love Taiwan and feel like home here, and I always wanted the world to see the beauty of Taiwan. It inspired me to go out and spend hours to shoot these scenes and share it with the world to see beautiful Taiwan. I have seen how Taiwan has changed a lot since 2005, and often Taiwan has a lot of sad local news all the time - I want to bring something more happy to make people feel the love and energy. This is my way to show Taiwan and the Taiwanese people our love for Taiwan."



To give the readers an understanding of how difficult, Matzen used his footage of the opening sequence sunset captured from Xiangshan (Elephant) Mountain on a hot summer day last year. Matzen had to carry 25 kg of equipment to the top of the moutaind and then spend 4 hours capturing the sun set and the night skyline take form.

Time-lapse videos are constructed from thousands of images taken together over an extended period of time at set intervals and then linked together in sequence. This video, which only lasted one minute and thirty eight seconds, consists of 70,000 still images.

The following are the locations show in the video in order of appearance:

1. Taipei: Xiangshan

2. Kaohsiung: Area of Tiger/Dragon Pagoda

3. Taipei: National Taiwan University

4. Taipei: Baofu Temple in Yungho

5. Taipei: Private rooftop in Wanhua

6. Taipei: Xiaobitan

7. Taipei: Private rooftop in Wanhua

8. Kaohsiung: Monkey Hill / Mountain

9. Taipei: Street Crossing in Zhonghe

10. Kaohsiung: Formosa Boulevard

11. Taipei: Street Footbridge in Zhonghe

12. Kaohsiung: Monkey Hill / Mountain

13. Taichung: Rainbow from hotel window

14. Kaohsiung

15. Taichung

16. Kaohsiung: Fo Guang Shan

17. Taipei: Dahu Park

18. Taipei: Maokong

19. Taipei: Nangang riverside

20. Yilan

21. Far East Century Park / ADATA Technology IT company

22. Kaosiung: Monkey Hill/Mountain

23. Shifen Waterfall

24. Taipei: CKS Memorial Hall

25. Taipei: Nangang, China Trust Headquarters