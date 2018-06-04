  1. Home
Sunday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/04 09:33
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Toronto 000 002 420—8 11 0
Detroit 000 001 030—4 6 0

A.Sanchez, Clippard (7), D.Barnes (8), Loup (8), Tepera (8) and Martin; Fulmer, Saupold (7), Reininger (8), Barbato (9) and McCann, Joh.Hicks. W_A.Sanchez 3-5. L_Fulmer 2-5. HRs_Toronto, Smoak (9), Grichuk (3). Detroit, Martin (7).

___

Oakland 001 000 040—5 8 0
Kansas City 001 000 000—1 3 1

Gossett, Trivino (6), Petit (8), Treinen (9) and Lucroy; Junis, B.Smith (8), Adam (9) and S.Perez. W_Trivino 3-0. L_Junis 5-5. HRs_Oakland, Olson (12). Kansas City, Jay (1).

___

Cleveland 000 013 010—5 6 0
Minnesota 210 000 202—7 11 0

Clevinger, T.Olson (7), Ne.Ramirez (7), O.Perez (7), McAllister (8), C.Allen (9) and Gomes; Gibson, Pressly (6), Rogers (6), Reed (8), Rodney (9) and Wilson. W_Rodney 2-2. L_C.Allen 2-2. HRs_Cleveland, Encarnacion 2 (16), Brantley (10). Minnesota, Dozier (9), Rosario 3 (13).

___

Texas 000 000 010—1 5 0
Los Angeles 020 001 00x—3 4 0

Fister, Claudio (7) and Chirinos; Skaggs, Johnson (7), No.Ramirez (8), J.Anderson (9) and Briceno. W_Skaggs 4-4. L_Fister 1-6. Sv_J.Anderson (2). HRs_Texas, Mazara (14). Los Angeles, Upton (12).

___

Tampa Bay 000 100 000—1 5 1
Seattle 000 000 02x—2 4 0

Snell, Roe (7), Venters (7), Alvarado (8) and Sucre; F.Hernandez, Diaz (9) and Zunino. W_F.Hernandez 6-4. L_Alvarado 0-2. Sv_Diaz (21).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Milwaukee 000 010 000—1 6 1
Chicago 000 013 02x—6 7 1

Suter, Albers (6), Jeffress (7), Jennings (8) and Pina; Covey, Avilan (6), Volstad (6), Soria (7), Fry (8), Beck (9) and Gonzalez. W_Volstad 1-3. L_Suter 5-4. HRs_Chicago, Engel (2), Palka (6).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Chicago 000 000 200—2 5 1
New York 000 000 000—0 3 0

Lester, R.Rosario (8), Cishek (8), Duensing (9) and Contreras; Matz, Sewald (8) and Plawecki. W_Lester 6-2. L_Matz 2-4. Sv_Duensing (1).

___

Washington 002 000 000—2 3 1
Atlanta 100 000 102—4 7 1

Hellickson, J.Rodriguez (1), Solis (6), Kelley (7), Kintzler (8), Roark (9) and Kieboom; A.Sanchez, Winkler (8), Vizcaino (9) and Suzuki. W_Vizcaino 2-2. L_Roark 2-6. HRs_Washington, Turner (7). Atlanta, Swanson (5), Culberson (2).

___

Pittsburgh 000 000 000—0 2 2
St. Louis 400 000 01x—5 6 0

Kingham, Brault (6), Feliz (8), Ri.Rodriguez (8) and Cervelli; Wacha, Jor.Hicks (9) and Pena. W_Wacha 7-1. L_Kingham 2-2. HRs_St. Louis, Ozuna (5).

___

Philadelphia 001 000 000—1 6 0
San Francisco 000 005 01x—6 11 1

Arrieta, Hunter (7), Neris (8) and Alfaro; D.Rodriguez, Melancon (7), W.Smith (8), Moronta (9) and Posey. W_D.Rodriguez 1-0. L_Arrieta 5-3. HRs_Philadelphia, Arrieta (1). San Francisco, McCutchen (4), Posey (4).

___

Los Angeles 013 003 003—10 11 2
Colorado 420 000 100— 7 8 1

Wood, Goeddel (3), Garcia (4), Fields (5), Stewart (6), Cingrani (7), Jansen (9) and Grandal; Bettis, Rusin (6), Oberg (6), McGee (8), W.Davis (9) and Iannetta, Wolters. W_Cingrani 1-2. L_W.Davis 0-1. Sv_Jansen (14). HRs_Los Angeles, Grandal (9), Muncy 2 (9). Colorado, Desmond (10).

___

Miami 000 000 001—1 6 2
Arizona 000 010 23x—6 6 0

Straily, Conley (5), Steckenrider (7), Guerrero (8), Rucinski (8) and Realmuto; Koch, Bradley (8), Barrett (9) and Murphy. W_Koch 4-3. L_Straily 2-2. HRs_Arizona, Peralta (10).

___

Cincinnati 010 010 010—3 12 0
San Diego 000 041 01x—6 9 0

Castillo, Hernandez (5), W.Peralta (6), Hughes (6), R.Iglesias (8) and Barnhart; Ross, Cimber (6), Stammen (7), Hand (8), Yates (9) and Lopez. W_Ross 5-3. L_Castillo 4-6. Sv_Yates (1). HRs_Cincinnati, Suarez (11), Gennett (12). San Diego, Renfroe (3), Spangenberg (4).