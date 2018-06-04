Global Fractional Flow Reserve Market| New Market Research Report| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 3, 2018--Market research firm has announced the release of their latest report on the global fractional flow reserve market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The report will follow up on Technavio’s previous research on the global fractional flow reserve market, offering an up-to-date analysis of the market concerning the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall global environment. The report also provides new predictions for the forecast period based on an in-depth analysis of the market.

The upgraded research report on the is an integral part of Technavio’s medical imaging portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the medical imaging market, covering different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics include stem cell therapy, endoscopy devices, blood pressure transducers, digital X-Ray systems, and hypodermic needles.

Global fractional flow reserve market: Growth opportunities

Technavio’s previous report on the global fractional flow reserve market projected that the Americas showed the highest potential in 2016 when compared to APAC and EMEA. In the Americas, factors such as the increase in the need for CAD and the launch of new cost-effective products in the market were the key factors driving growth.

A senior research analyst at Technavio stated, “One of the major drivers for market growth is the increasing need for the diagnosis of coronary artery disease. The primary reason for the increase in demand for new diagnosis techniques like the fractional flow reserve can be attributed to the limited applications of standard coronary angiography. Even though coronary angiogram is the standard procedure for the diagnosis of CAD, a clear picture of the severity of the disease can never be achieved. Furthermore, its inaccuracy in predicting the exact lesion causing ischemia will fuel market growth.”

Technavio’s new report on the global fractional flow reserve market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions. The report is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

Global fractional flow reserve market: Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022 Top factors driving the market growth Market share analysis of the key players Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

