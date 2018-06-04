Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market| New Market Research Report by Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 3, 2018--Market research firm has announced the release of their latest report on the global mobile phone accessories market. This new report will provide an analysis of the market based on the latest developments which will impact the market during the period 2018-2022.

The report will present extensive research on the market with regards to the current competitive landscape and the global environment. It will also provide new forecasts based on the prevalent market scenario.

The upgraded research report on the is an integral part of Technavio’s consumer electronics portfolio. The consumer electronics sector is one of the dominant segments of the manufacturing industry. The development of new technologies and innovations, rising income levels, and steady population growth have led to high demand for consumer electronics. Technavio's market intelligence reports on consumer electronics identify the important growth drivers and latest trends to provide insights into the industry. Some of the topics covered include ZigBee STB, professional camcorder, and underwater camera.

Global mobile phone accessories market: Global opportunities for growth

Technavio’s previous report on the global mobile phone accessories market identifies the rising need to increase the lifespan of a mobile phone and to protect it from external damage as a key factor influencing the growth of the segment during the forecast period. Furthermore, the increasing cost of smartphones and the availability of a broad range of cases with aesthetically pleasing designs adds to the probability of consumers buying protective cases.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated , “Vendors in the market are competing based on product differentiation, and pricing to gain greater market traction. To remain competitive in this market, vendors are investing in developing new products and acquiring the new players in the market.”

Technavio’s new report on the global mobile phone accessories market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions. The report is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

Global mobile phone accessories market 2018-2022: Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and forecast through 2022 Top trends to impact growth Key market drivers Vendor landscape Market challenges and growth opportunities

