Global POS Terminals Market | Rising Popularity of E-Commerce to Boost Growth | Technavio

The report will comprise extensive research on the market with regards to the current competitive landscape and the global environment. It will also provide new forecasts based on the prevalent market scenario.

The upgraded research report on the is an integral part of Technavio's computing devices portfolio. The computing devices sector revolutionized the way individuals work and has helped to create a more mobile workforce. This market space is marked by intense competition from a variety of international and local suppliers who compete based on product price, service capabilities, and reimbursement policies to gain maximum market traction.

Global POS terminals market: Global opportunities for growth

According to Technavio’s previous report on the global POS terminals market, there is a shift in vendor competition from mature markets in Europe to potential markets in the US, India, China, and Brazil. End-users in developing economies demand low-cost payment solutions with less emphasis on features, product brand, and enhancements. As a result, there is low product differentiation in the market. These regions exhibit great potential for long-time growth, owing to which there is intense competition among POS system vendors. The market is also witnessing several M&A transactions where large players are acquiring small and medium-sized enterprises to augment their hold over the market.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated , “The rising popularity of e-commerce in recent years has led to an exponential increase in the number of online shoppers. Some vendors are also engaged in replacing their physical stores with digital sales channels. This preference for e-commerce has led to the rapid increase in e-commerce transactions, which will have a positive impact on the growth of the point of sales systems market.”

Technavio’s new report on the global POS terminals market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions. The report is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

Global POS terminals market 2018-2022: Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and forecast through 2022 Top industry trends to impact growth Key market drivers Competitive vendor landscape Market challenges and growth opportunities

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

