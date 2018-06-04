Global Cerebral and Tissue Oximetry Devices Market| Key Insights and Forecasts| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 3, 2018--Market research firm has announced the release of their latest report on the global cerebral and tissue oximetry devices market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180603005131/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global cerebral and tissue oximetry devices market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The new report will follow up on Technavio’s previous research on the global cerebral and tissue oximetry devices market and present an updated analysis of the market with regards to the current competitive landscape and global environment. The report will also provide an in-depth understanding of the market segments along with a detailed analysis of the trends, drivers, and challenges.

The upgraded research report on the is an integral part of Technavio’s patient monitoring devices portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the patient monitoring devices market, covering different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics include multiparameter patient monitoring equipment, anesthesia video laryngoscope, neurophysiology needles and electrodes, deep brain stimulation, and blood pressure monitoring testing.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

Global cerebral and tissue oximetry devices market: An overview of the market

Technavio’s previous report on the global cerebral and tissue oximetry devices market projected that the Americas showed the highest potential in 2015 when compared to APAC and EMEA. In the Americas, countries such as the US and Canada are the leading contributors to the growth in this region. The availability of advanced technologies has helped players to develop innovative oximeters that provide accurate results and improve medical outcomes. The commercialization of these advanced devices led to the growth of the market.

A senior research analyst at Technavio stated, “Serious surgeries related to the heart or brain, hypoxia is a commonly occurring condition. Surgeons use cerebral and tissue oximeters to monitor oxygen levels to avoid hypoxic situations from occurring. There are still cases where desaturation levels have been quite severe, even with monitoring and cases being interpreted by clinicians, which is leading to patient distress. Market demand for these devices is increasing as they have proven quite beneficial in detecting hypoxia during an operation.”

Technavio’s new report on the global cerebral and tissue oximetry devices market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions. The report is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

Global cerebral and tissue oximetry devices market: Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022 Top factors driving the market growth Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players Factors influencing market shares

Looking for the latest information on the global cerebral and tissue oximetry devices market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180603005131/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SURGERY HEALTH MEDICAL DEVICES

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/03/2018 06:28 PM/DISC: 06/03/2018 06:28 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180603005131/en