Global Next-generation Building Energy Management Systems Market | Latest Insights on the Market by Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 3, 2018--Market research firm has announced the release of their latest report on the global next-generation building energy management systems market. This new report will provide an analysis of the market based on the current trends and drivers which are expected to impact the market during the period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180603005124/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global next-generation building energy management systems market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report will present an updated analysis of the market with regards to the current competitive landscape vis-à-vis the global environment. It will also provide new forecasts based on the existing market scenario.

The upgraded research report on the is an integral part of Technavio’s engineering tools portfolio. Engineering tools play a crucial role in the entire manufacturing sector. There is a rise in demand for engineering tools from many heavy engineering end-user industries. Some of the topics covered include waterjet cutting machine, friction stir welding equipment, and commercial HVAC.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

Global next-generation building energy management systems market: Global opportunities for growth

Technavio’s previous report on the global next-generation building energy management systems market identified Americas as the fastest growing player in the market with a CAGR of close to 11%. The growth of this market was attributed to the higher adoption rate of BEMS among end-users in the Americas. In terms of technology and investment, the US was the major revenue contributor in the region in 2014. The market in this country will continue to generate substantial revenue in the future, driven by the need to comply with government regulations and the need for energy conservation. Moreover, most big players in this industry such as Honeywell International and Siemens are located in the Americas.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated , “BEMS consists of computer-aided tools for setting up demand response programs. With growing integration of BEMS with demand-response services, the two services are expected to complement each other's growth, contributing to higher energy efficiency.”

Technavio’s new report on the global next-generation building energy management systems market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions. The report is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

Global next-generation building energy management systems market 2018-2022: Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and forecast through 2022 Top industry trends Key factors driving growth Leading players and competitive landscape Market challenges and growth opportunities

Looking for the latest information on the market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180603005124/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BUILDING SYSTEMS ENERGY UTILITIES CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/03/2018 06:02 PM/DISC: 06/03/2018 06:02 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180603005124/en