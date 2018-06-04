Global Fusion Splicer Market | New Insights Into the Market by Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 3, 2018--Market research firm has announced the release of their latest report on the global fusion splicer market. This new report will provide an analysis of the market based on the current market forces which will impact the market during the period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180603005122/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global fusion splicer market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report will present an updated analysis of the market with regards to the current competitive landscape in the global context. It will also provide new forecasts to provide actionable insights to stakeholders in the industry.

The upgraded research report on the is an integral part of Technavio’s embedded systems portfolio. Technavio’s market research reports on embedded systems can help improve ROIs as these reports offer insights into components and systems which are essential for every electronic device that is sold. Some of the topics covered in our reports include night vision devices, power electronics, and industrial barcode scanners.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

Global fusion splicer market: Global opportunities for growth

Technavio’s previous report on the global fusion splicer market identified APAC as the leading region, which was expected to lead the market through the forecast period. China and India are the major growth drivers in this region due to rising internet penetration, the development of high-speed transmission networks and government initiatives. China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan are the major contributors to the market with splicers being used to manufacture fiber optic components and devices.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated , “One of the primary drivers of this market is the growing number of data centers. With more companies using cloud technology, developing new data centers is the need of the hour. Cloud service providers and telecom network operators are investing a lot of money in the construction of data centers to help manage and store vast amounts of data. Fusion splicers can assist in increasing bandwidth and cut down on power and cooling costs.”

Technavio’s new report on the global fusion splicer market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions. The report is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

Global fusion splicer market: Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and forecast through 2022 Top trends to impact the market Key factors driving growth Leading vendors and competitive landscape Market challenges and growth opportunities

Looking for the latest information on the global fusion splicer market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180603005122/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY HARDWARE NETWORKS SEMICONDUCTOR

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/03/2018 06:01 PM/DISC: 06/03/2018 06:01 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180603005122/en