By  Associated Press
2018/06/04 05:44
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 48 184 52 66 .359
Simmons LAA 57 211 32 71 .336
Castellanos Det 56 226 30 76 .336
Segura Sea 55 232 43 78 .336
Altuve Hou 60 244 34 81 .332
MMachado Bal 58 226 32 74 .327
Brantley Cle 48 195 32 63 .323
JMartinez Bos 56 215 37 69 .321
Rosario Min 55 218 36 69 .317
MDuffy TB 42 169 11 53 .314
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 19; JMartinez, Boston, 19; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 18; MMachado, Baltimore, 18; Betts, Boston, 17; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 16; Judge, New York, 16; Gallo, Texas, 15; Lindor, Cleveland, 14; 3 tied at 13.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 50; MMachado, Baltimore, 47; Lowrie, Oakland, 42; Haniger, Seattle, 42; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 41; Judge, New York, 41; KDavis, Oakland, 40; Rosario, Minnesota, 40; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 40; Benintendi, Boston, 40.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 8-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 8-2; Morton, Houston, 7-0; Porcello, Boston, 7-2; Tanaka, New York, 7-2; Verlander, Houston, 7-2; Happ, Toronto, 7-3; Snell, Tampa Bay, 7-3; McCullers, Houston, 7-3; 2 tied at 6-1.