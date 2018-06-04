Police in Greece say motorcyclist killed by lightning strike

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Authorities in Greece say a 58-year-old motorcyclist was killed when lightning struck him on a highway.

Police say the man was found dead 40 kilometers (25 miles) east of the northern city of Thessaloniki with a hole in his helmet, presumably the result of the lightning striking him. The victim was driving toward the city in stormy conditions.

There were no details about burns on the body, but authorities say they are certain the motorcyclist's death was not the result of his 800-cc motorcycle falling after the lightning struck.