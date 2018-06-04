  1. Home
Sunday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/04 05:39
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Toronto 000 002 420—8 11 0
Detroit 000 001 030—4 6 0

A.Sanchez, Clippard (7), Barnes (8), Loup (8), Tepera (8) and Martin; Fulmer, Saupold (7), Reininger (8), Barbato (9) and McCann, Joh.Hicks. W_A.Sanchez 3-5. L_Fulmer 2-5. HRs_Toronto, Smoak (9), Grichuk (3). Detroit, Martin (7).

___

Oakland 001 000 040—5 8 0
Kansas City 001 000 000—1 3 1

Gossett, Trivino (6), Petit (8), Treinen (9) and Lucroy; Junis, Smith (8), Adam (9) and S.Perez. W_Trivino 3-0. L_Junis 5-5. HRs_Oakland, Olson (12). Kansas City, Jay (1).

___

Cleveland 000 013 010—5 6 0
Minnesota 210 000 202—7 11 0

Clevinger, T.Olson (7), Ramirez (7), O.Perez (7), McAllister (8), C.Allen (9) and Gomes; Gibson, Pressly (6), Rogers (6), Reed (8), Rodney (9) and Wilson. W_Rodney 2-2. L_C.Allen 2-2. HRs_Cleveland, Encarnacion 2 (16), Brantley (10). Minnesota, Dozier (9), Rosario 3 (13).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Milwaukee 000 010 000—1 6 1
Chicago 000 013 02x—6 7 1

Suter, Albers (6), Jeffress (7), Jennings (8) and Pina; Covey, Avilan (6), Volstad (6), Soria (7), Fry (8), Beck (9) and Gonzalez. W_Volstad 1-3. L_Suter 5-4. HRs_Chicago, Engel (2), Palka (6).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Chicago 000 000 200—2 5 1
New York 000 000 000—0 3 0

Lester, R.Rosario (8), Cishek (8), Duensing (9) and Contreras; Matz, Sewald (8) and Plawecki. W_Lester 6-2. L_Matz 2-4. Sv_Duensing (1).

___

Washington 002 000 000—2 3 1
Atlanta 100 000 102—4 7 1

Hellickson, J.Rodriguez (1), Solis (6), Kelley (7), Kintzler (8), Roark (9) and Kieboom; A.Sanchez, Winkler (8), Vizcaino (9) and Suzuki. W_Vizcaino 2-2. L_Roark 2-6. HRs_Washington, Turner (7). Atlanta, Swanson (5), Culberson (2).

___

Pittsburgh 000 000 000—0 2 2
St. Louis 400 000 01x—5 6 0

Kingham, Brault (6), Feliz (8), Ri.Rodriguez (8) and Cervelli; Wacha, Jor.Hicks (9) and Pena. W_Wacha 7-1. L_Kingham 2-2. HRs_St. Louis, Ozuna (5).