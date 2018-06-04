Palka, Engel hit back-back HRs as White Sox beat Brewers 6-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Daniel Palka and Adam Engel hit back-to-back homers in a three-run sixth inning, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-1 on Sunday.

The NL Central-leading Brewers dropped two of three against the team with the second-worst record in the majors after winning six straight series. They are also 4-14 in their past 18 games against Chicago.

Palka, batting for Jose Rondon with one out in the sixth, broke a 1-1 tie with a long two-run drive to right against Matt Albers.

Engel made it 4-1 two pitches later with a drive off the top of the center-field wall, just beyond a leaping Lorenzo Cain. Engel and Jose Abreu each had RBI doubles in a two-run eighth, and the White Sox came away with the win after dropping five of six.

Chicago's Dylan Covey and Milwaukee's Brent Suter (5-4) each went five-plus innings.

Covey gave up one unearned run and four hits. He struck out seven, walked three before Domingo Santana chased him with a leadoff single in the sixth.

Luis Avilan got a pinch-hitting Ryan Braun to line into a double play before giving up a single to Jonathan Villar.

Chris Volstad (1-3) came in and catcher Alfredo Gonzalez threw out Villar trying to steal second. Joakim Soria, Jace Fry and Chris Beck each worked a scoreless inning.

Suter gave up two runs and three hits for Milwaukee after winning his previous three starts.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: 1B Eric Thames (torn ligament in left thumb) will begin a rehab assignment with extended spring training games Monday and Tuesday in Arizona, manager Craig Counsell said.

White Sox: LHP Carlson Rodon (shoulder) went five innings, allowing two runs while striking out eight, in a rehab start for Triple-A Charlotte against Buffalo on Sunday. It was his fourth rehab start and third with Charlotte as he works his way back from surgery on his pitching shoulder in September.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Junior Guerra (3-3, 2.65 ERA) looks to continue a run of strong starts as Milwaukee opens a two-game series at Cleveland on Tuesday. He has a 2.01 ERA in his past four starts. RHP Corey Kluber (8-2, 2.02) pitches for the Indians.

White Sox: The White Sox open a four-game series at Minnesota with a doubleheader on Tuesday, with RHP Reynaldo López (1-4, 3.80) starting opener and RHP Lucas Giolito (3-6, 7.53) the nightcap. Both pitchers struggled in losses at Cleveland last week, with Lopez getting tagged for seven runs over 2 2/3 innings on Wednesday after Giolito gave up five runs in six innings the previous night. Lopez is 0-3 with a 6.00 ERA in six road starts. The Twins have not announced their starters.

