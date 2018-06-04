Sunday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|000
|002
|420—8
|11
|0
|Detroit
|000
|001
|030—4
|6
|0
A.Sanchez, Clippard (7), Barnes (8), Loup (8), Tepera (8) and Martin; Fulmer, Saupold (7), Reininger (8), Barbato (9) and McCann, Joh.Hicks. W_A.Sanchez 3-5. L_Fulmer 2-5. HRs_Toronto, Smoak (9), Grichuk (3). Detroit, Martin (7).
___
|Oakland
|001
|000
|040—5
|8
|0
|Kansas City
|001
|000
|000—1
|3
|1
Gossett, Trivino (6), Petit (8), Treinen (9) and Lucroy; Junis, Smith (8), Adam (9) and Perez. W_Trivino 3-0. L_Junis 5-5. HRs_Oakland, Olson (12). Kansas City, Jay (1).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|000
|010
|000—1
|6
|1
|Chicago
|000
|013
|02x—6
|7
|1
Suter, Albers (6), Jeffress (7), Jennings (8) and Pina; Covey, Avilan (6), Volstad (6), Soria (7), Fry (8), Beck (9) and Gonzalez. W_Volstad 1-3. L_Suter 5-4. HRs_Chicago, Engel (2), Palka (6).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Chicago
|000
|000
|200—2
|5
|1
|New York
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
Lester, R.Rosario (8), Cishek (8), Duensing (9) and Contreras; Matz, Sewald (8) and Plawecki. W_Lester 6-2. L_Matz 2-4. Sv_Duensing (1).
___
|Washington
|002
|000
|000—2
|3
|1
|Atlanta
|100
|000
|102—4
|7
|1
Hellickson, J.Rodriguez (1), Solis (6), Kelley (7), Kintzler (8), Roark (9) and Kieboom; A.Sanchez, Winkler (8), Vizcaino (9) and Suzuki. W_Vizcaino 2-2. L_Roark 2-6. HRs_Washington, Turner (7). Atlanta, Swanson (5), Culberson (2).
___
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|2
|St. Louis
|400
|000
|01x—5
|6
|0
Kingham, Brault (6), Feliz (8), Ri.Rodriguez (8) and Cervelli; Wacha, Jor.Hicks (9) and Pena. W_Wacha 7-1. L_Kingham 2-2. HRs_St. Louis, Ozuna (5).