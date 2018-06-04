BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|5
|0
|1.000
|—
|Washington
|5
|3
|.625
|1½
|New York
|2
|2
|.500
|2½
|Atlanta
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|Chicago
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|Indiana
|0
|6
|.000
|5½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Los Angeles
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Phoenix
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Dallas
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|Minnesota
|2
|4
|.333
|2½
|Las Vegas
|1
|4
|.200
|3
___
|Saturday's Games
New York 87, Indiana 81, OT
Dallas 94, Seattle 90
|Sunday's Games
Connecticut 88, Washington 64
Phoenix 78, Atlanta 71
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.
Las Vegas at Chicago, 6 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Phoenix at New York, 11 a.m.
Connecticut at Atlanta, 8 p.m.<