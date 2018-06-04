|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|37
|17
|.685
|—
|Boston
|40
|19
|.678
|—
|Tampa Bay
|28
|29
|.491
|10½
|Toronto
|26
|33
|.441
|13½
|Baltimore
|17
|41
|.293
|22
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|30
|27
|.526
|—
|Detroit
|28
|31
|.475
|3
|Minnesota
|24
|30
|.444
|4½
|Kansas City
|21
|37
|.362
|9½
|Chicago
|17
|38
|.309
|12
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|36
|22
|.621
|—
|Houston
|37
|23
|.617
|—
|Los Angeles
|31
|28
|.525
|5½
|Oakland
|30
|29
|.508
|6½
|Texas
|25
|36
|.410
|12½
___
|Saturday's Games
Milwaukee 5, Chicago White Sox 0
Kansas City 5, Oakland 4
N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 5
Detroit 7, Toronto 4
Minnesota 7, Cleveland 1
Boston 5, Houston 4
Texas 3, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings
Seattle 3, Tampa Bay 1
|Sunday's Games
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.
Toronto 8, Detroit 4
Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 7:35 p.m.
|Monday's Games
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 8-1) at Detroit (Fiers 4-3), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Kansas City (Duffy 2-6) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:07 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.