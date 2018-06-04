England vs Pakistan 2nd Test Scoreboard

LEEDS, England (AP) — Scoreboard on Sunday on the third day of the second test between England and Pakistan at Headingley:

Pakistan 1st Innings: 174 England 1st Innings (Overnight: 302-7)

Alastair Cook c Ahmed b Ali 46

Keaton Jennings c Ahmed b Ashraf 29

Joe Root c Ahmed b Amir 45

Dominic Bess c Shafiq b Khan 49

Dawid Malan c Sohail b Amir 28

Jonny Bairstow c Ahmed b Ashraf 21

Jos Buttler not out 80

Chris Woakes c Ahmed b Abbas 17

Sam Curran c Shafiq b Abbas 20

Stuart Broad c Abbas b Ashraf 2

James Anderson c Sohail b Ali 5

Extras: (8b, 13lb) 21

TOTAL: (all out) 363

Overs: 106.2

Fall of wickets: 1-53, 2-104, 3-138, 4-200, 5-212, 6-260, 7-285, 8-319, 9-344, 10-363.

Bowling: Mohammad Amir 23-5-72-2, Mohammad Abbas 26-8-78-2, Hasan Ali 20.2-4-82-2, Faheem Ashraf 20-4-60-3, Shadab Khan 17-2-50-1.

Pakistan 2nd Innings

Azhar Ali b Anderson 11

Imam-ul-Haq lbw b Bess 34

Haris Sohail c Bess b Anderson 8

Asad Shafiq c Bairstow b Broad 5

Usman Salahuddin c Root b Bess 33

Sarfraz Ahmed lbw b Woakes 8

Shadab Khan c Cook b Curran 4

Faheem Ashraf c Malan b Bess 3

Mohammad Amir not out 7

Hasan Ali c Cook b Broad 9

Mohammad Abbas c Rioot b Broad 1

Extras: (5b, 5lb, 1nb) 11

TOTAL: (all out): 134

Overs: 46

Fall of wickets: 1-20, 2-30, 3-42, 4-84, 5-97, 6-102, 7-111, 8-115, 9-124, 10-134

Bowling: James Anderson 10-2-35-2, Stuart Broad 12-2-28-3, Sam Curran 7-2-10-1, Chris Woakes 6-0-18-1, Dominic Bess 11-1-33-3.

Result: England won by an innings and 55 runs

Series: 1-1

Toss: Pakistan

Umpires: Rod Tucker and Bruce Oxenford, Australia.

TV umpire: Paul Reiffel, Australia. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.