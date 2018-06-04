Californians picking governor, Senate candidates in primary

California's primary election on Tuesday includes races for governor, U.S. Senate and other statewide offices, all 53 U.S. House districts and most seats in the Legislature.

The top two vote-getters in each contest will advance to the November general election regardless of political affiliation.

Voters also will weigh in on five ballot measures.

More than 19 million Californians are registered to vote, and more than 2.1 million have already voted by mail.

The primary features two high-profile recall elections. Republicans targeted Democratic state Sen. Josh Newman, of Fullerton, because of his vote last year to increase gasoline taxes. And Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Aaron Persky could lose his job because of the light sentence he gave a former Stanford University swimmer for sexually assaulting an intoxicated woman.