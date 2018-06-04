In key governor's races, Democrats split on education

DENVER (AP) — A subterranean divide among Democrats between backers of teachers unions and those of charter schools and other education innovations is helping shape key gubernatorial primaries, even as red-meat issues like guns, inequality and President Donald Trump have dominated the races.

In California, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa's campaign has been kept afloat partly by more than $20 million spent by a political committee funded by supporters of charter schools and other educational initiatives. In New York, actress Cynthia Nixon, a fierce critic of charter schools, is challenging Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who's sparred with teachers unions.

The most public split comes in Colorado, where two Democrats with deep roots in education policy have come under attack by the state's biggest teachers union on behalf of the state's former treasurer, Cary Kennedy.