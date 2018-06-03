Wounded RFK aide from shooting still pushing RFK legacy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former Robert F. Kennedy aide Paul Schrade suffered years of depression following the assassination of the New York senator but now is staunchly committed to preserving RFK's legacy.

Fifty years ago, he, too, was shot in the head. But he survived.

Now Schrade has dedicated his life to the memory of Kennedy, drawing attention to injustice, and forgiving convicted murderer Sirhan Sirhan.

A half-century since that tragic morning, Schrade has fought the Los Angeles Police Department to reopen the assassination case over a theory that a second gunman was involved. He also led a fight against Donald Trump who wanted to seize the site of the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles where Kennedy was killed to build the world's tallest building.