Populists campaign in Sicily after forming Italy government

By  Associated Press
2018/06/03 22:33

ROME (AP) — Days after taking office, the two pillars of Italy's first populist government are already campaigning.

Matteo Salvini and Luigi Di Maio, the leaders of the right-wing League and euroskeptic 5-Star Movement, respectively, were in Sicily on Sunday, a week before municipal elections on the island region.

They want to capitalize on the momentum of their coalition taking national office on Friday. However, with each man emphasizing different priorities, there are doubts if the new government will last a full 5-year term.

The 5-Star Movement is Parliament's largest party thanks to support from southern Italy, where voters in the March election liked Di Maio's promise of a minimum income for the unemployed.

The north-based League stokes fears about migrants, who have arrived in huge numbers to Sicily. Salvini vows to expel them.