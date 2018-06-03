  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/03 22:02
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 37 17 .685
Boston 40 19 .678
Tampa Bay 28 29 .491 10½
Toronto 25 33 .431 14
Baltimore 17 41 .293 22
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 30 27 .526
Detroit 28 30 .483
Minnesota 24 30 .444
Kansas City 21 37 .362
Chicago 17 38 .309 12
West Division
W L Pct GB
Seattle 36 22 .621
Houston 37 23 .617
Los Angeles 31 28 .525
Oakland 30 29 .508
Texas 25 36 .410 12½

___

Saturday's Games

Milwaukee 5, Chicago White Sox 0

Kansas City 5, Oakland 4

N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 5

Detroit 7, Toronto 4

Minnesota 7, Cleveland 1

Boston 5, Houston 4

Texas 3, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings

Seattle 3, Tampa Bay 1

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 7:35 p.m.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 8-1) at Detroit (Fiers 4-3), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Kansas City (Duffy 2-6) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:07 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.