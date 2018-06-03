  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/03 22:01
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 4 0 1.000
Washington 5 2 .714 ½
Atlanta 2 2 .500 2
New York 2 2 .500 2
Chicago 2 3 .400
Indiana 0 6 .000 5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 5 2 .714
Los Angeles 3 1 .750 ½
Dallas 3 3 .500
Phoenix 3 3 .500
Minnesota 2 4 .333
Las Vegas 1 4 .200 3

___

Saturday's Games

New York 87, Indiana 81, OT

Dallas 94, Seattle 90

Sunday's Games

Connecticut at Washington, 3 p.m.

Phoenix at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Las Vegas at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Phoenix at New York, 11 a.m.

Connecticut at Atlanta, 8 p.m.<