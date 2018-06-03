BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB Connecticut 4 0 1.000 — Washington 5 2 .714 ½ Atlanta 2 2 .500 2 New York 2 2 .500 2 Chicago 2 3 .400 2½ Indiana 0 6 .000 5 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB Seattle 5 2 .714 — Los Angeles 3 1 .750 ½ Dallas 3 3 .500 1½ Phoenix 3 3 .500 1½ Minnesota 2 4 .333 2½ Las Vegas 1 4 .200 3

___

Saturday's Games

New York 87, Indiana 81, OT

Dallas 94, Seattle 90

Sunday's Games

Connecticut at Washington, 3 p.m.

Phoenix at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Las Vegas at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Phoenix at New York, 11 a.m.

Connecticut at Atlanta, 8 p.m.<