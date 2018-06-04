Former Taipei mayor to lead KMT delegation to Straits Forum

Taipei (CNA) - Former Taipei City mayor and current KMT Vice Chairman KMT Hau Lung-bin is to lead a delegation of party members to Xiamen, China on Monday, where he will speak at the 10th Straits Forum general conference Wednesday.

The KMT delegation of more than 40 will depart from Taipei Songhan Airport Monday evening at 19:45 p.m. and is expected to arrive in the coastal Chinese city at 21:15 p.m. the same day.

The delegation is scheduled to tour the city on Tuesday including Xiamen University, before attending a welcome banquet for the forum.

Hau is expected to meet with Wang Yang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Wednesday and then attend the opening of the forum.

Later that day, Hau is scheduled to meet with Liu Jieyi, head of the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

The delegation is also to meet with Taiwanese business leaders in the city and nearby Zhangzhou on Thursday before returning to Taipei later that evening.

Lee Ming-hsien, director of the KMT's Culture and Communications Committee, said the delegation was originally supposed to be led by KMT Vice Chairman and Secretary-general Tseng Yung-chuan, but Tseng's application to visit China was rejected by the National Immigration Agency.

Government officials said Tseng had been privy to sensitive information during his tenure as Presidential Office secretary-general in the administration of former president Ma Ying-jeou.

Under the Classified National Security Information Protection Act, officials who have handled classified information are required to obtain approval before leaving the country for a period of three years after retirement or resignation. (By Hsieh Chia-chen and William Yen)Enditem/AW