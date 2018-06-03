Taiwanese choir wins awards at international competition in Vienna

Brussels, June 2 (CNA) A choir made up of indigenous Taiwanese students from Hsinchu County received a gold medal and the jury's special prize at the 31st Franze Schubert Choir Competition, which took place in Vienna, Austria from May 30 to June 3.

After singing four songs, including the 2017 Taipei World Universiade theme "Embrace the World," the choir of 15 from the Yihsing branch of Chiahsing Elementary School in Jianshi Township won warm applause from the audience at the competition for children's choirs on Saturday. The branch school's total student population is 20.

Their performance won them the gold medal, as well as the only special prize in the prestigious international choir competition that attracted 18 choirs from 12 nations. Five teams from Russia, Turkey, Vietnam and Taiwan took part in the children's choir event.

Taiwan's Representative to Austria Vanessa Shih attended the event to cheer on the choir.

Initially, the Atayal tribal choir, named "Hingzyang na Matui," had planned to not attend the event, because it was unable to raise the funds needed to fly to Vienna.

However, after the choir's predicament was reported by local media outlets, the government offered financial support as did various private sector supporters. As a result, the trip was able to go ahead as planned and they will now return to Taiwan with two prestigious awards.